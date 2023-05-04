Who was Jordan Neely? NYC Subway murder video sparks outrage online

A viral video from a Manhattan subway station shows a standing 24-year-old passenger pinning down Jordan Neely, 30, after the latter went on an aggressive rant onboard the northbound F train on the afternoon of Monday, May 1, 2023. In the video, the passenger can be seen coming up behind Neely and taking him to the ground in a strong chokehold.

Disclaimer: This article contains videos and content related to violence and death. Readers' discretion is advised.

The passenger kept him there for around 15 minutes, according to an independent journalist named Juan Vazquez.

A three-minute video by Vasquez shows the blonde subway rider's arm fastened around Jordan Neely's neck. The train was reportedly stopped and emergency services rushed in after the conductor called 911.

The younger passenger who held Jordan in a chokehold is reportedly a Marine veteran. He was taken into custody before being released without charges.

Investigators are now awaiting autopsy results before determining whether to press charges against the veteran or not.

Netizens worldwide were left shocked by this turn of events and took to Twitter to call out the unnecessary violence.

Jordan Neely started screaming in an "aggressive manner" on the subway

The New York Post reported that, as per journalist Juan Vasquez who was at the scene, shortly before the incident, Jordan Neely allegedly started screaming in an "aggressive manner," claiming that he had no food, no drinks and was tired. He also took off his black jacket and threw it on the ground.

Neely was living on the streets and had a history of mental health issues. He used to be a Michael Jackson impersonator and performed on the subway in exchange for money.

Neely's father, Zachery, spoke of his son's talent as the 'King of Pop'. He said:

"He was very good at it. He was great at it. I sat him in front of the TV and showed him the Jackson 5.... He took on the Michael Jackson thing and he really formed it very well."

One of Zachery's neighbors said that they felt that "something was wrong with him." They claimed that he wasn't violent but more of a "don't-look-at-me-type of person."

Netizens talked about the actions of the young passenger, who was a Marine, and expressed their condolences for Jordan Neely, who could not be revived following the subway incident.

Juan Vasquez claimed to have mixed feelings about the encounter. Jordan Neely didn't physically attack anyone on the train before he was taken into a chokehold. He said:

"I think that in one sense it’s fine that citizens want to jump in and help. But I think as heroes we have to use moderation."

Vasquez also added that it would "never have happened if the police had shown up within five minutes," adding that netizens would be talking about a "true hero" if that were the case.

