Who was Julia Hennessy Cayuela? All about the Instagram influencer who died in a tragic motorcycle accident

Brazilian Instagram influencer Julia Hennessy Cayuela, best known for modeling and sharing her life, died on July 16th following a motorcycle accident. Hennessy, along with her husband Daniel, were traveling through southern Brazil on a road trip before a truck switched lanes and hit her motorbike. She was 22 years old.

Julia Hennessy's husband, Daniel Cayuela, was injured in the accident and taken to a local hospital while Hennessy was flown out because of her critical wounds. Cayuela underwent shoulder surgery while Hennessy went into cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter.

Cayuela was not aware of his wife's passing and was informed upon waking up from surgery. Julia Hennessy's stepfather, Jerônimo Onofre, said:

"Daniel is in shock, crying a lot, not believing what happened...We are desolate, in shock, a very difficult time. We are suffering."

Fans react to Julia Hennessy's death

Following the news breaking, the family held a memorial service on July 17th where friends and family said farewell to the influencer.

Her final post on Instagram was on July 16th, before her death, showcasing Julia and her husband in motorbike gear posing on the "capao bonito" sign. The caption read:

"Life is short, let's be crazy/ Me, You, God and the road! Your dreams are mine too @danielcayuela."

Daniel Cayuela also shared the same photo to his Instagram, though his caption read:

"First stop capao bonito 800km rounds in style and in the peace of Jesus always! Tomorrow to descend the serpent and graceful mountain range, we will sleep in Pomerode."

Many fans of Julia Hennessy commented under her latest post on Instagram with well wishes and farewells to the influencer. One user commented:

"How sad my God yesterday my friend and I sent a message to her mother it was 00:00 because it had been more than 10 hours that she had not posted anything, we asked if everything was ok."

Another user stated that the caption was "creepy" before mentioning how much Hennessy inspired them. "You had a zest for life, so young and so mature, I can't believe it," another comment read.

Julia Hennessy's post has garnered over sixty thousand likes and over 150 comments posthumous. A Brazilian news organization noted that the fatal incident is under investigation, according to official sources.

