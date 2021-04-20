Who is Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton? Why the star kid slipped under the radar despite acting stint in 2020

While Kate Winslet is a household name, Mia Threapleton is not as familiar. The Titanic actress recently let slip in an interview that 20-year-old Mia Threapleton is her daughter, who also acts.

Winslet admitted that it was "great" that her daughter's different surname has helped her build her career without relying on her mother's reputation.

During an interview on the UK talk show Lorraine, Winslet spoke about her new HBO crime drama, Mare of Easttown, and proceeded to give a rare update on her daughter. Winslet said:

"What's been really great for her is that she has a different surname. So that initial job out of the gate, she slipped right under the radar, and the people who cast her had absolutely no idea she was my daughter."

Winslet added that it was most important for her daughter's self-esteem that Mia Threapleton get roles without relying on her mother's established reputation.

Also read: Mare of Easttown: Where is Berwyn? HBO drama continues the TV tradition of fictionalizing real places

Who is Mia Threapleton?

Mia Threapleton was born in 2000 to Kate Winslet and her then-husband, Jim Threapleton, whom the actress met on the set of Hideous Kinky.

The couple had married in November 1998 in Kate Winslet's hometown in Reading and were later divorced in 2001, with Winslet describing the marriage as a "mess." The actress then went on to marry director Sam Mendes.

Advertisement

Kate Winslet is known for keeping her children out of the spotlight due to the intense media scrutiny she faces. So there is not much information about Mia Threapleton available outside of her acting career. However, Threapleton has admitted that she is dyslexic.

When did Mia Threapleton start her acting career?

Mia Threapleton did not grow up as a child actor, saving for her role in the 2014 film A Little Chaos, which starred her mother. She also rarely spent time with her mother on film sets. In an interview with Variety, the 20-year-old explained:

"I never actually spent much time around sets that my mum was working on. It was always a special treat."

Also read: Shang Chi actor 'Simu Liu' explains how the character in the movie is different from comic

Threapleton then went on to say that it was a different experience for her as an actress, saying:

"I really understand why my mum has always impressed on us how hard the work is. She is right. And I loved every second of it."

Mia Threapleton had her first starring role in the 2020 film Shadows, which premiered at the Rome Film Festival and was directed by Italian film director Carlo Lavagna. The movie was mostly shot in an abandoned hotel in the woods near the village of Howth in Ireland.

Advertisement

Also read: Helen McCrory passes away: J.K Rowling, Mark Gatiss and the industry mourn actress' loss

What does Kate Winslet think of her daughter's acting career?

In her interview, Kate Winslet admitted that she suspected her daughter would follow in her footsteps and that she thought she knew it was coming. Winslet said:

"And then, a few years ago, she turned around and said, I think I would like to give it a go."

When Mia Threapleton did set out to become an actress, it would seem that talent does run in the family. The young actress told Variety that Shadows was the first film she auditioned for.

While Mia Threapleton found the experience challenging and fun, she was still nervous for her mother to see Shadows. Winslet told The Daily Mail that she had not watched the film when it was released because of her daughter's nervousness.

However, Winslet is completely supportive of her daughter's career choice and believes that the fact that she has a different surname helps her slip under the radar.