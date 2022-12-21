Who is Kathia Woods? Avatar cultural appropriation controversy explained as film critic comes under fire

American film critic Kathia Woods was slammed online after she criticized James Cameron's new directorial film, Avatar: The Way of Water, for "cultural appropriation."

On Monday, December 19, Woods took to her Twitter handle to share her opinions on the lack of cultural representation in the film. Here's what she said:

Kathia Woods @kathia_woods At some point we gotta talk about the cultural appropriation of Avatar and white actors are cos playing as poc. It’s just a mess and so not necessary & no amount of visual effects/CGI is gonna erase that. Bad Lace fronts/Dry synthetic braids. Jesus fix it At some point we gotta talk about the cultural appropriation of Avatar and white actors are cos playing as poc. It’s just a mess and so not necessary & no amount of visual effects/CGI is gonna erase that. Bad Lace fronts/Dry synthetic braids. Jesus fix it https://t.co/VcNkSlvRTp

As of this article's writing, the tweet has garnered 513 likes and over 3,000 retweets.

All you need to know about Kathia Woods and her controversial tweet

According to the Online Association of Female Film Critics, Kathia Woods, a graduate of Temple University, is an entertainment journalist and a film and television critic.

She runs a weekly podcast called CupofSoulShow that airs on several streaming platforms and discusses pop culture with an emphasis on minority creative in cinema and television.

Professionally, she has contributed to NBC News, Remezcla, Emmys, Buzzfeed, BNCGo, and even The Philadelphia Tribune. Moreover, she has covered events like The Philadelphia Film Festival, SXSW, TIFF, A3C, Montclair Film Festivals, Sundance, and Tribeca.

Kathia Woods' latest tweet about Avatar: The Way of Water garnered severe criticism online, which, at one point, made her lock her Twitter handle.

Hexxy @hexxy311 its hilarous that dimwits like @kathia_woods post braindead takes (re: Avatar) and then just make it so ONLY the people she follows or mentions can comment how stupid she is. Braids? What is wrong with braids? The fact they stole them from the Vikings? its hilarous that dimwits like @kathia_woods post braindead takes (re: Avatar) and then just make it so ONLY the people she follows or mentions can comment how stupid she is. Braids? What is wrong with braids? The fact they stole them from the Vikings?

FIRMCEO | TODAY WAS A 🔴 DAY -0.16% @THEFIRM_CEO We can't even be entertained now because @kathia_woods says new Avatar movie is racist for not casting 10ft tall blue people to portray 10ft tall blue people. Their are 2 types of people nowadays, a 'DOer' or a 'COMPLAINer'. Kathia makes the COMPLAINer list We can't even be entertained now because @kathia_woods says new Avatar movie is racist for not casting 10ft tall blue people to portray 10ft tall blue people. Their are 2 types of people nowadays, a 'DOer' or a 'COMPLAINer'. Kathia makes the COMPLAINer list

T. Becket Adams @BecketAdams Kathia Woods @kathia_woods At some point we gotta talk about the cultural appropriation of Avatar and white actors are cos playing as poc. It’s just a mess and so not necessary & no amount of visual effects/CGI is gonna erase that. Bad Lace fronts/Dry synthetic braids. Jesus fix it At some point we gotta talk about the cultural appropriation of Avatar and white actors are cos playing as poc. It’s just a mess and so not necessary & no amount of visual effects/CGI is gonna erase that. Bad Lace fronts/Dry synthetic braids. Jesus fix it https://t.co/VcNkSlvRTp it's true. it's disgusting james cameron didn't cast any actual na'vi actors in a movie about the na'vi. twitter.com/kathia_woods/s… it's true. it's disgusting james cameron didn't cast any actual na'vi actors in a movie about the na'vi. twitter.com/kathia_woods/s…

Dan O'Donnell @DanODonnellShow Kathia Woods @kathia_woods At some point we gotta talk about the cultural appropriation of Avatar and white actors are cos playing as poc. It’s just a mess and so not necessary & no amount of visual effects/CGI is gonna erase that. Bad Lace fronts/Dry synthetic braids. Jesus fix it At some point we gotta talk about the cultural appropriation of Avatar and white actors are cos playing as poc. It’s just a mess and so not necessary & no amount of visual effects/CGI is gonna erase that. Bad Lace fronts/Dry synthetic braids. Jesus fix it https://t.co/VcNkSlvRTp Only nine-foot tall blue aliens can play nine-foot tall blue aliens in movies, apparently. twitter.com/kathia_woods/s… Only nine-foot tall blue aliens can play nine-foot tall blue aliens in movies, apparently. twitter.com/kathia_woods/s…

Johnny Boyd - @boddhijohnmusic @BoddhiJohn @kathia_woods are you serious about your Avatar statement? Don’t attack people on something they can’t control ie skin colour. Careful your racism is showing. @kathia_woods are you serious about your Avatar statement? Don’t attack people on something they can’t control ie skin colour. Careful your racism is showing.

KeyRanz @reliableIdiots Question for @kathia_woods and its a serious one. You feel #Avatar is cultural appropriation. Will you feel that way about the #littlemermaid did you ever say that about #Hamilton ?? Question for @kathia_woods and its a serious one. You feel #Avatar is cultural appropriation. Will you feel that way about the #littlemermaid did you ever say that about #Hamilton ??

Connie McLou 🍀🇺🇸☘️ @ConnieMcLou



Is she so irrational as to believe this?



Hey, Kath! It’s a fictional planet populated by fictional blue ‘people.’



Perhaps Kath’s friends and family should check to see why she went off her meds. So, @kathia_woods is complaining about “white actors” in Avatar.Is she so irrational as to believe this?Hey, Kath! It’s a fictional planet populated by fictional blue ‘people.’Perhaps Kath’s friends and family should check to see why she went off her meds. twitter.com/kathia_woods/s… So, @kathia_woods is complaining about “white actors” in Avatar.Is she so irrational as to believe this? Hey, Kath! It’s a fictional planet populated by fictional blue ‘people.’Perhaps Kath’s friends and family should check to see why she went off her meds. twitter.com/kathia_woods/s…

Subtle Deviancy @subtledeviancy Liberal Logic with @kathia_woods today. Race swaps of white=ok, why are you mad about fictional creations? It doesn’t matter. Avatar=you are appropriating culture it’s wrong! Well Kathia, Avatar is fictional and appropriation of culture isn’t limited to one culture. Liberal Logic with @kathia_woods today. Race swaps of white=ok, why are you mad about fictional creations? It doesn’t matter. Avatar=you are appropriating culture it’s wrong! Well Kathia, Avatar is fictional and appropriation of culture isn’t limited to one culture.

Although Woods made her controversial "person of color" opinions about the new Avatar film, she failed to note that some of the characters played in the film are portrayed by black actors. Also, the Na'vi creatures shown in the movie are "indigenous blue humanoids" who reside on the fictitious moon, Pandora.

Some of the actors in the film are Zoe Saldana, African American star Laz Alonso, Bailey Bass, and Maori actor Cliff Curtis.

James Cameron's latest directorial highly depends on critic reviews and audience scores. While speaking with GQ Magazine, the 68-year-old personality revealed that the film was "very f***ing expensive."

He stated that the film needs to make at least a $2 billion profit. It would then become the third or fourth highest-grossing film ever made.

As mentioned above, Kathia Woods made her account private after facing backlash. However, she unlocked it and claimed that it was only "some people on the right" who got mad at her tweet.

On December 19, she finally broke her silence and addressed the backlash she faced for the "person of color" tweet.

Kathia Woods @kathia_woods Apparently I made some people on the right mad with my Avatar tweet to the point someone email me. Thank you Apparently I made some people on the right mad with my Avatar tweet to the point someone email me. Thank you 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/SeJHcHXyeF

Released on December 16, Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to the 2009 film, Avatar, which was also directed by Cameron. According to the news website Blaze, the latest film garnered $134 million domestically and $300.5 million internationally on its opening weekend.

