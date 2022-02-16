Who is Keely Shaye Smith? All about Pierce Brosnan's wife as couple are spotted on Valentine's Day dinner date

Actor Pierce Brosnan, 68, was spotted leaving a Santa Monica restaurant called Giorgio Baldi following a Valentine's Day dinner date with his wife Keely Shaye Smith, 58, last Monday.

Earlier that evening, Brosnan shared a picture of his wife holding a bunch of yellow sunflowers in her hands as she posed in front of a self-portrait of Van Gogh at the Los Angeles' Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit.

All about Keely Shaye Smith and her relationship with Pierce Brosnan

Keely Shaye Smith is a journalist and author who has previously worked as an actor, model and TV presenter. She has appeared in series and movies like Norman’s Corner (1987), The Opponent (1988), and General Hospital (1989). She also served as a correspondent on several shows like Unsolved Mysteries and ABC's The Home Show.

Smith has also been a part of ABC's Good Morning America. She worked as an entertainment correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and the Today Show. In 2017, Smith directed a documentary titled Poisoning Paradise, which she co-produced with Brosnan.

The James Bond actor met Smith at a party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 1994, a year before he made his Bond debut in Golden Eye and the two instantly hit it off. The couple tied the knot in August 2001, shortly after welcoming their two sons, Dylan, born in January 1997, and Paris, born in February 2001.

Even after 26 years of being together, the couple are evidently going smoothly as they keep sharing heartwarming posts about each other on social media on multiple occasions.

Before meeting Keely Shaye Smith, Pierce Brosnan was married to actress Cassandra Harris from 1980 until she died of ovarian cancer in 1991. Harris gave birth to Brosnan's oldest son Sean in 1983. In 1986, Brosnan adopted Christopher and Charlotte, Harris' children from her first marriage. However, Charlotte also passed away in 2013, following a long battle with ovarian cancer.

