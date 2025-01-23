“Who knows how long I’m gonna be here for?” — Bhad Bhabie defends herself for getting a nose job while battling cancer at 21

Rapper Bhad Bhabie addressed rumors about getting a nose job during cancer treatment in an Instagram Live on January 22, 2025. The 21-year-old revealed she has been battling cancer since November 2024 and shared on January 21 that she underwent nose surgery and is now recovering.

Many netizens commented, wondering how her doctor allowed the cosmetic procedure since her cancer treatment was ongoing.

Netizens reacting to the rapper's comments (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

The Instagram page @theshaderoom uploaded clips of the Live. In it, she can be heard saying that getting a nose job has always been her dream since she was not sure how long she would live. She wants to fulfill her dreams. She also shared how important motherhood is to her and how excited she was when she found out she was pregnant.

"Who knows how long I’m gonna be here for? You think I’m not gonna get my body, my face right and do everything that I wanted to do?" she said.

Bhad Bhabie diagnosed with cancer

On November 7, 2024, Bhad Bhabie responded to her fans' speculation about her sudden weight loss and announced on her Instagram stories that she had been diagnosed with cancer. She told her followers that her "cancer medicine" caused the weight loss and that people should stop speculating.

Expand Tweet

Soon after the health update, blogger Perez Hilton accused Bhad Bhabie of lying for attention and compared her to Lil Tay, the influencer who went viral in 2023 after rumors of her passing away were spread.

"I'm going to say it - there is also a possibility that she might have pulled a Lil Tay. I wouldn't put it past her to do something like this for attention."

However, her mother, Barbara Bregoli, responded on Instagram the next day, criticizing the blogger, hoping Hilton's kids never suffer like she and her daughter.

"I pray to God that one of your children never get cancer. I've had it twice. How dare you say my daughter's faking this, you vile piece of no good sh*t," she said.

Bhabie has not disclosed what type of cancer she is suffering from. On January 22, she wrote on her Instagram story,

"I don’t know who told y’all you can’t get surgery when you have cancer. I was cleared by my dr mind the business that pays you. Y’all mfs so worried about me and y’all don’t even know what kind of cancer I have. It’s not breast cancer that is a rumor."

On May 12, 2024, Bhad Bhabie gave birth to her daughter, Kali Love. She met her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, through a mutual friend, and they have been dating since 2020. In her People interview on May 13, 2024, she shared that she had a list of five names and that she liked Kali the most.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback