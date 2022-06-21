Who is Kris Brkljac? All about Stana Katic's husband amidst news of couple's first child together

Actress Stana Katic and her husband Kris Brkljac became parents to a child in 2021. Katic’s representative stated that the child was born in winter last year.

Katic’s recent Instagram post on Father's Day confirmed the news. The Castle star wrote,

“Happy Fathers Day to all the Pappys out there, but an especially Happy Pappy’s Day to my love. Best decision I ever made was joining forces with you. We love you and are so glad we get to share this life together. #Blessed.”

Katic returned to social media this Sunday, following a break that began in October 2021.

Everything we know about Stana Katic's husband

Born on April 26, 1978, Kris Brkljac is a businessman and currently a resident of the United States. He finished his schooling in Sydney and studied Communication Media Law in the United States.

The 44-year-old has also worked as an independent consultant and strategist and has contributed to the field of credit. He was the vice president of sales at a Florida-based software company, Dispute Suite, and is currently the owner of an international sales and development company.

He is known for his part-time work as an actor and appeared in one episode of Castle in 2013 and Lost In Florence in 2017. Since he does not have a Wikipedia page, detailed information on his personal life is not available.

Kris met Stana through the latter’s brother, Mark Static. The pair have not revealed much about their personal lives, but sources say that they were in a relationship for a long time.

They tied the knot in a private ceremony on April 25, 2015, just a day before Stana celebrated her 37th birthday.

A look at Stana Katic's various roles

Stana Katic is a popular actress and producer (Image via Oscar Gonzalez/Getty Images)

Some of Stana Katic's notable performances include her role as Hana Gitelman in the superhero drama Heroes and as Collette Stenger in the action drama series, 24.

She also appeared in a films like The Spirit, Quantum of Solace, and The Librarian: Curse of the Judas Chalice. She founded her production company, Sine Timore Productions, in 2008.

Katic was a jury member at the Zlin Film Festival in June 2011 and presented the 64th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards ceremony in January 2012.

She played the role of Genya Ravan in the 2013 biographical drama, CBGB, and played Carolina Baxter in the 2016 drama film, Sister Cities. Katic was also cast as Emily Byrne in the AXN series Absentia and appeared as Vera Atkins in the 2019 historical drama film, A Call to Spy.

She has also essayed important roles in The Rendezvous, Cadaver, and Lost in Florence.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far