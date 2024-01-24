Who was Laurie Johnson? Tributes pour in as The Avengers theme composer dies aged 96

Laurie Johnson, the legendary composer behind the iconic theme of "The Avengers," died at 96 on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, peacefully in sleep, as reported by family to BBC.

British composer was one of the most prominent English film composers active during the 1950s, '60s, and '70s. Johnson's death was confirmed by a music publisher, Bucks Music Group, on January 22, 2024; it stated,

"It is with great sadness we have to announce the passing of British producer/composer Laurie Johnson. He was dearly loved by many and is sorely missed by his wife Dot, daughter Sarah, son-in-law Richard, and grandson Lawrence."

Johnson gained fame through the theme music for the television series Mit Schirm, Charme und Melone, and Die Profis. His unparalleled talent and creativity in music earned him widespread acclaim and admiration.

Who was Laurie Johnson?

The legendary music composer was born on February 7, 1927, in Hampstead, England. He started his musical study at the Royal College of Music and spent four years learning at Coldstream Guards.

In the 1950s, Johnson became active in the British music industry and contributed to the KPM music library. Ren Stimpy and SpongeBob SquarePants also used some of his music compositions.

However, in 1964, he scored Dr. Strangelove for Stanley Kubrick. His considerable contributions to the music industry include Tiger Bay, I Aim at the Stars (the biopic on Werner von Braun), First Men in the Moon, and Vampire Hunter.

Laurie Johnson's crowning achievement undoubtedly came with his finest composition of The Avengers theme, the distinctive and unforgettable soundtrack that became synonymous with the famous British spy series. He came onboard in the fourth season and remained in it till Rigg's departure and Linda's arrival in the sixth season. According to Variety Media, Johnson once said,

"Sometimes, there would be as much as 30 minutes of music to be recorded and synchronized weekly. Over the whole series, I must have composed around 50 hours of music."

Bucks Music Group confirmed the death of Laurie Johnson, as stated on their website, writing,

"Laurie died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, January 16, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in our hearts. Laurie's music touched the lives of millions around the world. Throughout his illustrious career, he composed numerous iconic scores, themes, and soundtracks that graced our lives across film, TV, theatre, and radio."

Bucks Music Group gave tribute on their official website to the demise of Laurie Johnson, the composer behind the iconic theme of The Avengers (Image via Bucks Music Group website)

As BBC, Laurie's family paid tribute to him and said,

They further added,

"We remember Laurie as an extraordinary individual who embraced life with passion and brought joy to so many. His kindness, compassion, and infectious sense of fun and laughter will be profoundly missed by all that knew him."

Music maestro: Tributes to Laurie Johnson's timeless contributions

Tributes have been pouring on social media, highlighting Laurie Johnson's extraordinary contributions to music and television.

Russia Editor for BBC News, Steve Rosenberg, paid a musical tribute to Johnson,

Laurie Johnson passed away after a short illness. He was known for seamlessly blending genres and evoking emotions through his composition, setting him apart as a true maestro of his craft.