Who are the Leap Frogs? Duluth airshow parachute accident prompts investigation

A parachute accident took place at the Duluth Airshow on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in which a member of Leap Frogs, the official parachute demonstration team of the United States, had to be airlifted. The CBS reported that the parachutist who was injured was taken to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital immediately.

According to reports, two Leap Frog members were doing a trick in which their legs were locked. However, one didn't open it in time, and thus the problem was caused by their landing.

The Leap Frogs is the official parachute demonstration team of the United States Navy. They are part of the United States Naval Special Warfare Command. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team is made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC) and support personnel.

Jennifer Merlis, an Emergency Physician with Essentia Health, told Northern News that,

"I actually happened to be on the front line when it happened. I just hopped the barricade yesterday and then the rest of the team was already there within a few minutes after."

The Leap Frogs team participated in the Sunday show as planned. They are waiting for the official accident investigation report.

What did the officials say about the recent parachute incident?

After the incident came to light, officials released a statement in which they said,

"A member of the US Navy Leap Frogs was involved in an accident upon landing at today's Duluth Airshow. The member was immediately tended to by emergency personnel and transported by Lifeflight to Essentia Health/St. Mary's. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. We will update as soon as more information is received."

Moreover, Jodi Grayson, Duluth Airshow’s media coordinator, talked about the recent incident and said that the airshow is supposedly required to respond to an incident in 60 seconds. She added that on the day of the incident, they “responded in 15 seconds.”

Jodi further said,

"He is in stable condition right now, had to undergo some surgeries and has a few more to go, but from what I am told he is in good spirits."

Leap Frogs act as a Navy recruitment tool for the US Navy

Leap Frogs is the U.S. Navy Parachute Team. For the unversed, the Leap Frogs are a demonstration and exhibition parachute team composed of U.S. Navy SEALs (Sea, Air, and Land) and SWCCs (Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen). They are known for their awe-inspiring aerial displays and demonstrations at air shows, sporting events, and public gatherings.

The Leap Frogs play a vital role in representing the U.S. Navy, showcasing the capabilities and skills of the elite Navy Special Operations forces. With their high-level training and expertise in parachuting techniques, they captivate audiences with precision maneuvers, freefall jumps, and canopy formations.

Their performances serve to inspire patriotism, boost recruitment efforts, and promote public understanding of the Navy's special operations community.