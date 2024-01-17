Who are Lee Anderson's sons? Tory deputy chairman's family explored as he resigns over Rwanda bill to rebel against Rishi Sunak

Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith, the deputy chairmen of the Tory Party and a ministerial aide have stepped down in protest against Rishi Sunak's Safety of Rwanda bill (Asylum and Immigration).

Following their decision to join a rebellion within the Conservative party against Sunak's proposed legislation, they were informed that their positions were no longer sustainable. Their primary objective is now to oppose Rishi Sunak's key immigration plan for Rwanda.

According to the Independent, Lee Anderson and Brendan Clare-Smith drafted a joint resignation letter stating:

"whilst our main wish is to strengthen the legislation, this means that in order to vote for amendments we will therefore need to offer you our resignations from our rules."

Lee Anderson is a British politician and a Member of Parliament representing Ashfield since 2019. Lee Anderson is married to Sinead, who is a Conservative councilor on Mansfield District Council. She initially represented the ward of Eakring from 2019 to 2023 and later Thompsons from 2023.

The couple has two adult sons named Charlie and Harry. Together, they share their home with a West Highland White Terrier named Alfie.

Lee Anderson's personal life explored

Lee Anderson, a native of Ashfield, received his education at John Davies Primary School in Huthwaite and later attended Ashfield School in Kirkby. Hailing from a family with a history of coal mining, he followed in his father's footsteps, spending a decade working in the pits of Nottinghamshire after completing his schooling.

Lee Anderson with his parents (Image via Facebook / Lee Anderson MP)

His journey took a turn when he dedicated a decade to volunteering at the local Citizens Advice Bureau (Ashfield and Broxtowe). Subsequently, Anderson extended his service to work in hostels for homeless care leavers and served for five years in the local MP's office.

Despite his initial affiliation with the Labour Party, he transitioned to become a district councilor for Huthwaite. In early 2018, he decided to join the Conservative Party and successfully ran for district councilor, marking a significant shift in his political alignment.

Lee Anderson (Image via Lee Anderson Member of Parliament for Ashfield)

Lee, now a Member of Parliament for Ashfield, feels fortunate for the opportunity. He resides with his wife Sinead and their West Highland White Terrier, Alfie, and is a proud father of two grown-up sons, Charlie and Harry. His vision for Ashfield revolves around creating a level playing field for locals, ensuring that everyone has the necessary opportunities to prosper in life.

Lee Anderson, during his show Real Talk on GB News, on July 29, 2023, delved into the upcoming wave of students entering UK universities for the first time. In the course of the discussion, he made a surprising revelation about his son, Harry.

He recalls when his son Harry, came back from University, he said to Lee:

"Dad, I’ve been away for a few months now and I’ve come back and I’m not the Harry that went away all those months ago. I’m different now, I’m a different person."

Harry called himself a "vegetarian", which according to Lee was "shocking, absolutely shocking."

According to The Guardian, two prominent "red wall" MPs, Lee and Brendan, spearheaded a rebellion of 60 Tories, voting in favor of a series of right-wing amendments. This move dealt a significant blow to the authority of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, marking the largest revolt during his leadership.

The rebellion, involving 60 Tory members, poses a substantial threat to the government. If replicated in the final Commons vote scheduled for later on Wednesday, the scope of the revolt could be potent enough to jeopardize the bill and overturn the government's working majority of 54.

Lee Anderson: "I can't vote for something I don't believe in"

Lee Anderson, who stepped down to cast his vote in favor of amendments to the Rwanda bill, expressed that he found it untenable to remain in his role when he had a fundamental disagreement with the bill's contents, as noted by Seren Hughes at The Times. He told GB News:

“I think most of the bill is sound — I think it can work — but we needed it beefing-up, we needed it strengthening over the next few days, and I can’t be in a position to vote for something that I don’t believe in."

The proposed legislation aims to resurrect the government's initiative to relocate certain asylum seekers to Rwanda, intending to discourage individuals from undertaking the perilous Channel crossing in small boats.

Notably, a minimum of four Conservative MPs, including former ministers Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman, have openly declared their readiness to vote against the bill unless it undergoes improvements. There are also reports indicating that additional MPs may join this group in opposition to the legislation.