Who was Leslie Joanne Wayne? Metro Boomin's mother killed by her husband in murder-suicide

Record producer Metro Boomin’s mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, was reportedly murdered by her husband, who later died by suicide. The identity of Wayne’s partner has not been disclosed.

The news was confirmed by a news outlet on Sunday which said that Wayne’s body was found by the authorities outside the Atlanta area. An autopsy will be conducted to find the official cause of death.

Sumner @renmusb1 Leslie Joanne Wayne, the mother of record producer Metro Boomin, was found dead outside of the Atlanta area on Fri night, TMZ rpts. Acc'd to sources speaking to TMZ, Leslie’s husband, who's not Metro’s bio father, is suspected of killing his spouse then taking his own life. Leslie Joanne Wayne, the mother of record producer Metro Boomin, was found dead outside of the Atlanta area on Fri night, TMZ rpts. Acc'd to sources speaking to TMZ, Leslie’s husband, who's not Metro’s bio father, is suspected of killing his spouse then taking his own life.😢 https://t.co/rCkNoyCiH6

Boomin has not yet issued a statement related to his mother’s death. Further details related to her funeral will be revealed soon.

Everything we know about Metro Boomin’s mother

Leslie Joanne Wayne was 50 years old at the time of death. She raised Boomin and his three siblings in St. Louis.

She was the first to discover her son’s musical skills and encouraged Boomin to pursue a career in music during his adolescence and early adulthood. Boomin once called his mother his biggest inspiration.

Story continues below ad

Leslie Joanne Wayne inspired her son to pursue a career in music (Image via BSO/Twitter)

A few reports say that Wayne used to drive her son for over eight hours from St. Louis to Atlanta to help him achieve his musical aspirations. When Boomin was in middle school, Wayne bought him a laptop.

Wayne had recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend in a small ceremony. She was previously married to Lamont Wayne, when they welcomed Metro Boomin. However, they split up when Boomin was in the third grade.

Story continues below ad

Detailed information on Leslie’s date of birth, career, and educational background is yet to be revealed.

Who is Metro Boomin?

Born Leland Tyler Wayne, Metro Boomin started his production career when he was in high school, and became famous for his successful recordings with artists like Young Thug, Future, Gucci Mane and others during the mid-2010s.

Boomin’s production success came with songs like ILoveMakonnen’s Tuesday, in 2014, followed by Drake and Future’s single, Jumpman, in 2015. He has released several top 20 hits like Mask Off by Future, Congratulations by Post Malone, Tunnel Vision by Kodak Black and Heartless by The Weeknd, among others.

Story continues below ad

He has also released full-length collaborations like Savage Mode and Savage Mode II with 21 Savage, Perfect Timing with Nav, Double or Nothing, and more. His first album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, was released in November 2018.

Not All Heroes Wear Capes received positive reviews and made it to the top position on the Billboard 200 chart. His latest project was an album titled Savage Mode II, which was released in October 2020. The album topped the Billboard 200 chart with two of its singles, Runnin and Mr. Right Now, gaining a lot of popularity among listeners.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far