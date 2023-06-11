Who is Lilah Pi? Drake's affectionate birthday post sends fans into a frenzy 

Drake’s recent Instagram for Lilah Pi, a singer, has gone viral after fans went gaga over the affectionate birthday post. Posting an Instagram story on the platform, he shared a picture of Lilah Pi and wrote:
The dating life of the rapper has been in the news ever since he shared the popular “Search & Rescue” cover art; however, at the time, many assumed that the woman on the cover was Kim Kardashian.
At the same time, Drake gave her a massive shoutout when he dropped a new song, Who Told You with J Hus on the same day. In the song too, the rapper gives a shoutout to Lilah Pi, as he is heard singing:
"So Lilah Pi, don't make my eye cry. Let me hold your controller, I'm not one of the controllin' guys I want you to touch road with the girlsdem, and socialize. Enjoy your life, your backside is so fit, it opens eyes I know the vibes, I know the vibes."
While many details are unknown about Drake’s mystery woman, she has released a few songs. One of them is Summer Night’s Fling, which was released almost a year ago.
Drake's heartfelt birthday wishes for Lilah Pi sparks social media frenzy among fans
In a heartwarming display of affection, global superstar Drake took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday tribute to his mystery woman. The Canadian rapper's touching words sent shockwaves across the internet, captivating fans and stirring up a storm of excitement. As the post made its way to the virtual realm, the reactions poured in, with fans claiming that the choice of words cannot be for a “friend.”
While Drake has not revealed much about his relationship with Lilah, here is how social media users reacted to the post, as a Twitter account, @AdamMaina_, posted about it:
At the moment, nothing has been made official by Drake or Lilah, and the fans only brewed the relationship speculations due to the affectionate wording. However, nothing can be said until the duo confirms the same. Drake has previously been in a relationship with Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.