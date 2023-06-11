Who is Lilah Pi? Drake's affectionate birthday post sends fans into a frenzy 

Drake’s recent Instagram for Lilah Pi, a singer, has gone viral after fans went gaga over the affectionate birthday post. Posting an Instagram story on the platform, he shared a picture of Lilah Pi and wrote:

The dating life of the rapper has been in the news ever since he shared the popular “Search & Rescue” cover art; however, at the time, many assumed that the woman on the cover was Kim Kardashian.

At the same time, Drake gave her a massive shoutout when he dropped a new song, Who Told You with J Hus on the same day. In the song too, the rapper gives a shoutout to Lilah Pi, as he is heard singing:

"So Lilah Pi, don't make my eye cry. Let me hold your controller, I'm not one of the controllin' guys I want you to touch road with the girlsdem, and socialize. Enjoy your life, your backside is so fit, it opens eyes I know the vibes, I know the vibes."

While many details are unknown about Drake’s mystery woman, she has released a few songs. One of them is Summer Night’s Fling, which was released almost a year ago.

Drake's heartfelt birthday wishes for Lilah Pi sparks social media frenzy among fans

In a heartwarming display of affection, global superstar Drake took to social media to pen a heartfelt birthday tribute to his mystery woman. The Canadian rapper's touching words sent shockwaves across the internet, captivating fans and stirring up a storm of excitement. As the post made its way to the virtual realm, the reactions poured in, with fans claiming that the choice of words cannot be for a “friend.”

ADDI ™ @AdamMaina_ Drake's Instagram story to Lilah Pi has fueled dating rumors.



He calls her his “inspo my confidant my best mate my heart.”



Lilah might be the woman in the "Search & Rescue" cover art, rumored to be Kim Kardashian.



In Drake's new collab w/ J Hus he sings about her in the song.

While Drake has not revealed much about his relationship with Lilah, here is how social media users reacted to the post, as a Twitter account, @AdamMaina_, posted about it:

Others also went gaga over the news and said:

BrandNewHipHop @BrandN3wHipHop Drake wishes his girlfriend Lilah Pi a happy birthday.. she's the same girl seen in the cover art for "Search & Rescue" who people thought was Kim K Drake wishes his girlfriend Lilah Pi a happy birthday.. she's the same girl seen in the cover art for "Search & Rescue" who people thought was Kim K 👀 https://t.co/8BxplI6k2k

🕷️ @Ttayw0 ‍ Drake really is the goat Lilah piDrake really is the goat Lilah pi😮‍💨 Drake really is the goat

Flackacita 💘 @jadedfreestyle gon be funny When the girls realize Drake is singing about lilah Pi (same girl from “flights booked)gon be funny @Drake is in love When the girls realize Drake is singing about lilah Pi (same girl from “flights booked) 🚨 gon be funny 😂 @Drake is in love 💕 https://t.co/nKgMHxV6Yh

Tatianna @TatiannaNicole1 Who TF IS LILAH PI and how long has she been with my man Drake? Who TF IS LILAH PI and how long has she been with my man Drake? https://t.co/NoGfyvwPR2

Jameson Thompson @richardkidboy Drake and Lilah Pi have been doing Shakara for time people 🤣 Drake and Lilah Pi have been doing Shakara for time people 🤣

sagittarius. @sefbby So drake is now official with lilah pi. She is hot sauce So drake is now official with lilah pi. She is hot sauce

At the moment, nothing has been made official by Drake or Lilah, and the fans only brewed the relationship speculations due to the affectionate wording. However, nothing can be said until the duo confirms the same. Drake has previously been in a relationship with Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.

