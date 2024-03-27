Who is Literally Anybody Else? Texas man changes his name and announces run for presidential office 

A 35-year-old U.S. Army veteran, formerly known as Dustin Ebey, legally changed his name to "Literally Anybody Else" and announced his plan to contest for the 2024 U.S. presidential elections.

His new name and his decision to run for the position come from his dissatisfaction with the current presidential candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. His new name is also featured on his driving license.

While speaking to the news outlet WFAA88, he said:

"Three hundred million people can do better. There really should be some outlet for people like me who are just so fed up with this constant power grab between the two parties that just has no benefit to the common person. It's not necessarily about me as a person, but it's about literally anybody else as an idea."

On his website, he explains that his name, "Literally Anybody Else," is not a person but a rallying cry and aims to fill the role of the non-existent "neither" option on the ballot.

'Literally Anybody Else' is a Mathematics teacher

Formerly known as Dustin Ebey, Literally Anybody Else is an army veteran from North Richland Hills, Dallas. He currently works as a seventh-grade mathematics teacher at Watauga Middle School.

Mr. Else has filed at the Federal Election Commission and is trying to land on Texas' November ballot as an independent presidential candidate.

He was born in Fort Worth and grew up in Louisiana. After starting college at LSU studying Business Administration and Management, he dropped out and joined the military forces and served in the U.S. army from 2012 to 2018. After studying for a Bachelor of Science, Mr. Else then graduated from Texas Christian University in 2023.

On his LinkedIn profile, he has mentioned:

"My goal is to work with a company that values integrity, hard work, creativity and strong valuation. I am extremely motivated and always strive to be the best at what I do."

Before becoming a math teacher at Watauga Middle School, he worked as an insurance adjuster. Mr. Else is considered to have political beliefs from both the right and left and is a centrist.

While speaking about the upcoming presidential elections, Mr. Else said to WFAA:

"People are voting for the lesser of two evils, not someone they actually believe in or support. People should have the option to vote for someone who resembles and represents them, not the lesser of two evils. I reject that."

Mr. Else needs at least 113,000 signatures from non-primary votes in Texas by May to have his name registered on the ballots.