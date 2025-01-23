Who was Lorna Spode married to? Kids and all you need to know as award-winning BBC musician dies aged 98

Musician Lorna Spode passed away at the age of 98 on January 10, 2025, shortly before her 99th birthday. The founder of the Lorna Spode Consult was unable to cope with a recent chest infection and was struggling with dementia.

Not much is known about her personal life, however, Spode was married to Ken Spode. Having tied the knot in 1953, the couple celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary in June 2024. In March 2025, Ken will celebrate his 100th birthday.

The couple had two children, three grandkids, and eight great-grandchildren, together.

Lorna Spode’s daughter Angela opened up about her mother’s life and her last few days

Although Lorna was renowned for her work as an accompanist and music teacher, her most well-known accomplishment was perhaps starting her own all-ladies chorus in 1970.

The Lorna Spode Consort won the Blackpool Music Festival and was named the BBC Radio Stoke's Champion Choir for more than 40 years.

Lorna's daughter Angela Machin paid tribute to her mother following her death. As per a Stoke-on-Trent Live report from January 23, Angela said that her mother was losing her memories due to dementia.

"She got dementia just when everything had settled down with Covid. She realised she was forgetting things. After the diagnosis she started to decline quite quickly really, " Angela said.

Just before her death, Lorna couldn't recognize anyone. According to Angela, her mother was from a "humble" family. When Lorna was five years old, she reportedly started playing the piano and soon realized she had a secret ability.

Lorna began her professional music career by taking singing lessons at her home and advanced through the grades swiftly. Angela further said that Lorna had very rigorous guidelines on who may join her choir.

“She was a strong lady. She ruled the roost along with my dad, and she could be very opinionated. She was quite strict, but always fair with us. She knew how to get what she wanted out of you! One of the old members of her choir told me she could wield a bit of an iron rod. She got the best out of all her singers," Angela Machin recalled.

Angela went on to say that Lorna Spode enjoyed picking blackberries and she has many happy memories of going to the Hanchurch Woods with her mother.

Angela concluded by saying that their well-wishers can make donations in Lorna's memory to the Dogs for Good foundation. On the other hand, Bradwell Crematorium will host Lorna's funeral on January 30 at 1:20 pm.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback