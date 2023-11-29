Who are Lucy-Jo Hudson's children? Hollyoaks star's 3-year-old son hospitalized after 'crazy emergency

Lucy-Jo Hudson is an English actress who is known for her spectacular work as Donna-Marie Quinn in Hollyoaks. In 2017, her role as Rhiannon Davis in Doctors earned her the British Soap Award for Villain of the Year.

Hudson married Alan Halsall, the Coronation Street actor, in 2009. The couple announced their splitting in 2016, and in late 2019, they got divorced.

The star has two children, Sienna-Rae and Carter Ray, who has recently opened up about co-parenting and woes her ex-husband Alan Halsall. She candidly confesses that it "never gets easier." Meanwhile, she is proud to know her nine-year-old daughter, Sienna-Rae, is starting her acting career.

On November 28, 2023, Lucy-Jo Hudson posted on her Instagram how her son Carter was short on breath and was rushed to hospital.

What happened to three-year-old Carter — the younger child of Lucy-Jo Hudson?

The second child of Hudson was rushed to A&E (accident and emergency) in a "crazy" medical emergency on November 28, 2023. She first thought it was a water infection, but the mother chose not to mention the actual infection. However, in her Instagram post, she said,

"He's 100% better now. I really thought he had a water infection. God loves him, but it turned out it was another infection (down below 🤦🏻‍♀️). Bless him! Thankgod he's back to his normal self now 😁🙌🏻 well, as normal as my threenager is 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ But how crazy is life? You go from one extreme to another being a mum, don't you? He was on stage doing his Christmas show, the next… we're in A&E!!!"

On July 17, 2023, the star of Hollyoaks, Lucy-Jo Hudson, spoke about her son's nut allergy. She shared how when Carter was only 18 months old, went all blue and started to go all limp. She also shared how he was struggling to "breathe." She wrote,

"Sooooo, this is something I've never really shared on here. I've read so many stories about other parents and their kids having allergies. My boy Carter has quite a few allergies, including milk and pet hair, but his main one is the worst one you read about, which is a nut allergy."

She thanked the staff of Ormskirk Hospital, England and wrote,

"Carter's nut allergy is something we have to learn to live with… we read every label, tell every restaurant, and we carry his Epi-pens everywhere we go. Thankyou to the amazing staff at Ormskirk Hospital for saving our boy's life! We will be forever grateful 🙏🏻♥️"

Who are Lucy-Jo Hudson's children?

Hudson has two children, the eldest, Sienna-Rae, from her ex-husband, Alan Halsall, and the youngest, Carter Ray, whose father is Lewis Devine. Carter is only three years old, whereas Sienna is nine years old. Hudson and Halsall are co-parenting Sienna.

Recently, Lucy-Jo Hudson shared on her Instagram about her daughter getting an acting bug from her parents. On July 2, 2023, Sienna performed in a show put together by her stepfather, Lewis Devine's theater company.

She posted a glimpse of the event where Sienna can be seen in the lead as "Sandy" in their version of the hit musical film Grease.

Lucy-Jo Hudson praised her children and penned down,

"Wow, what a night⭐️. Last night, I was bursting with pride watching both my babies on stage. Sienna playing her 1st lead role as "Sandy" in Grease, and Carter being on his "daddy's stage" (as he calls it 😂) for the very first time at the age of 3!!!"