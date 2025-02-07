Who is Mamie Gummer married to? Meryl Streep’s daughter files for divorce after 6 years of marriage

The Good Wife actress Mamie Gummer, Meryl Streep's eldest daughter, has filed for divorce from writer Mehar Sethi after six years of marriage. As reported by TMZ on February 6, Gummer filed for divorce on May 6, 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.

According to IMDb, Mehar Sethi, whose full name is Meharban Singh Sethi, is a writer and producer who has worked on BoJack Horseman, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Rick and Morty.

Gummer and Sethi married in 2019 after welcoming their first child. They have two children: a five-year-old son, Peter, and a three-year-old daughter, Mary.

As reported by TMZ, Mamie Gummer is seeking spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their children. Additionally, she has allegedly requested the court terminate its ability to award support to Mehar Sethi. Before her marriage to Sethi, Mamie Gummer was married to actor Benjamin Walker from 2011 to 2013.

More details on Mamie Gummer's life and career

"Echo Park" New York Screening And Q&A - Source: Getty

Actress Meryl Streep married sculptor Don Gummer in 1978, and the couple had four children: son Henry Wolfe Gummer and daughters Mamie, Grace, and Louisa. Streep and Gummer separated in 2017.

Although Mamie Gummer is known for being private, she opened up in a 2015 Glamour UK interview about how protective she was of her mother as a kid. She recalled herself as her mother's "loud bodyguard," due to strangers approaching her mother.

"Strangers would come up to us all the time. It was really annoying as a kid - mostly just because I get pretty fiercely protective of my mum because she is famously so gracious and kind to everyone. It falls to her friends and family, those around her, to protect her. I was a very small, very loud bodyguard."

According to IMDb, the 41-year-old actress has worked in many movies and television shows, including The Lifeguard, Ricki and the Flash, The Ward, The Good Wife, True Detective, Ricki and the Flash, Manhattan, The Collection, Emily Owens MD, Elementary, etc.

In a June 2023 interview with TheaterMania, she discussed how motherhood changed her and how she feels the need to balance her career and her two kids. She said:

"I do know I am trying how to balance and prioritize my children and my career. It’s so different to care for someone more than acting. For their sake, I feel like I need to stay safe, grounded and level at all times, which runs counter to my experience as an actress."

According to a March 2024 report by Deadline, Mamie Gummer's next project is Prime Video's We Were Liars series, an adaptation of E. Lockhart's novel of the same name. She will star alongside Caitlin FitzGerald and Candice King as Carrie Sinclair, the free-spirited eldest daughter of the wealthy Sinclair family.

Although the release date for We Were Liars has yet to be announced, the series is expected to premiere in 2025.

