Who is Mark Hoppus? All about the Blink-182 bassist as he reveals heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

49-year-old bass guitarist and singer Mark Hoppus recently took to social media to reveal his heartbreaking cancer diagnosis. Hoppus wrote,

“For the past three months, I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

Mark Hoppus also mentioned he still has to undergo months of treatment but he is trying to remain hopeful and positive. He said he wishes to be cancer-free and go back to performing at concerts.

Who is Mark Hoppus?

Mark Hoppus has been a popular musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, and former television personality. He is best known as the bassist and co-lead vocalist of the rock band Blink-182.

Hoppus has also been a part of pop-rock duo Simple Creatures with All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth. Mark took his interest in skateboarding and punk rock when he was in junior high.

Mark Hoppus’ father, Tex Hoppus, gifted him a bass guitar at the age of fifteen. He moved to San Diego in 1992 to attend college at California State University in San Marcos.

Mark’s sister introduced him to Tom DeLonge and along with drummer Scott Raynor, they formed the band Blink-182. Hoppus was the last remaining original member of the group in 2015.

Apart from his musical career, Mark Hoppus has also been successful behind the recording console. He has produced records for groups like Idiot Pilot, New Found Glory, The Matches, Motion City Soundtrack, and PAWS.

Mark is also the co-owner of two companies, Atticus and Macbeth Footwear. He also created a new clothing line in 2012 that was named Hi My Name is Mark.

Fans of Mark Hoppus send their best wishes

After Mark Hoppus revealed he has cancer, most of his fans and stars reacted on Twitter wishing him a speedy recovery:

Finding out that @markhoppus has cancer has me absolutely gutted 🥺@blink182 pic.twitter.com/T3Dg4SsNgF — James Selvaggio (@JimmyCannoli) June 23, 2021

Mark Hoppus Is Battling Cancer And We're Praying For Him To Get Better And Kick Cancer's Ass https://t.co/DfnYx3tVHk pic.twitter.com/hDDGG1JBpt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 23, 2021

Wishing you the best @markhoppus / fuck cancer. https://t.co/zZh5YA2FdE — Taking Back Sunday (@TBSOfficial) June 24, 2021

I love you Mark Hoppus and I hope you do a kick flip over cancer and then beat the fucking shit out of it you absolute legend — gods favourite emo (@yasminesummanx) June 23, 2021

. @markhoppus is family and a friend and we know you all feel the same way. Please join us in surrounding him with all our positivity and light that we can. Can’t wait to return to The Rock Show with him soon enough. We love you #MarkHoppus. pic.twitter.com/SUYix34yWO — ALT 98.7 (@ALT987fm) June 23, 2021

finding out mark hoppus has cancer is truly the cherry on top of the worst day ever — LK ☾ (@LKSherms) June 23, 2021

My dad beat cancer in his 40s, @markhoppus can do it, too, change my mind 👊🏻 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1HimXzlzOW — 💦 Pool 🏊 Patch ☀ Lyds 🌿 (@sourpatchlyds) June 24, 2021

Thought @markhoppus from my favourite band @blink182 had been quiet on here recently and just seen on his Instagram that he is fighting cancer.

This really is the worst news. Stay strong Mark and hope to see you back on stage soon! pic.twitter.com/hGHoQLxUWq — Chris Williams 〓〓 (@CW_182) June 23, 2021

Mark Hoppus revealed about being diagnosed with cancer a few hours after posting and deleting a photo of him being at the doctor’s office. The picture was captured by a fan and the musician was seen sitting down with an IV. He wrote in the pic,

“Yes, hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

Mark Hoppus has not disclosed the type of cancer or the stage it is in with the revelation. A report says he has been undergoing chemo for the last three months.

According to a statement by Mark Hoppus, he has continued to celebrate Blink-182 milestones. He also posted about the 20th anniversary of Taking Off Your Pants and Jacket.

Mark said that after the success of the Enema of the State, they wanted to write a darker, harder album that pushed the boundaries of what Blink-182 can do.

