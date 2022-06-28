Who did Mary Mara play on ER? Popular characters explored as TV star dies aged 61

TV star Mary Mara, known for her role as Loretta Sweet in medical drama ER, passed away on June 26, at the age of 61.

Sources say that the New York State Police rushed to Cape Vincent after they received a call related to drowning. Here, they discovered Mara in the water.

Her representative confirmed the news, stating that she drowned while swimming. The official cause of death is yet to be revealed. The New York State Police also issued a statement saying:

“The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming. The victim’s body showed no signs of foul play and was transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy to determine an official cause of death.”

At the time of her death, The Law & Order star was living at her sister’s summer home near the St. Lawrence River.

Mary Mara's acting career explored: Roles in ER, Law & Order and more

Mara made her acting debut with the 1989 television movie, The Preppie Murder. Aired on ABC, it was based on a series of murders committed by Robert Chambers, also known as Preppie Killer. It received positive reviews from critics and featured Danny Aiello, William Baldwin, Joanna Kerns, Lara Flynn Boyle, Dorothy Fielding, James Handy, and William Devane in the lead roles.

Mara eventually gained recognition for her appearance as Loretta Sweet, a recurring patient in the NBC medical drama series, ER. The character first appeared on the 21st episode of Season 2, where she was brought to the Emergency Room in pain, accompanied by her two children.

Mary was most popular for her appearances on several television shows like Ray Donovan, Nash Bridges, Lost, Nip/Tuck, Gideon’s Crossing, Star Trek: Enterprise, and more. She made appearances on other TV series including Law & Order, NYPD Blue, Criminal Minds, The West Wing, 7th Heaven, and Hope & Gloria.

She also appeared in films like Prom Night, Mr. Saturday Night, Blue Steel, and more. She made her last onscreen appearance in the 2020 film, Break Even, following which she retired from acting.

Everything to know about Mary Mara

Born on September 21, 1960, the Syracuse, New York native finished her education at San Francisco State University and Yale University. Further details about her family are yet to be revealed.

She was the founder of a theater group in the Bay Area and was a part of the television industry for more than three decades. She was praised for her appearance as Loretta Sweet in ER, where she played the role of a sympathetic, down-and-out prostitute and single mother.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Mary is survived by her stepdaughter Catie Mersola, sisters Martha Mara and Susan Mara, brother-in-law Scott Dailey and nephew Christopher Dailey.

