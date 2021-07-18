Who is Mat George? All about the "She Rates Dogs" podcast co-host who tragically died in a hit-and-run

Mat George, best known for co-hosting popular podcast "She Rates Dogs," died early July 17th following a hit-and-run. He was 26.
George's death was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department and his co-host Michaela Okland.
According to Los Angeles Police, the victim was not in a marked crosswalk when a white BMW going east struck the pedestrian. The vehicle reportedly continued eastbound without stopping.
Paramedics pronounced Mat George dead at the scene, and the Los Angeles County coroner later confirmed the victim to be 26-year-old George.
Michaela Okland recently took to Twitter to write a statement about Mat George. She mentioned that she wished she could "contact everybody who knows him personally," but she could not do so.
Okland then followed up with another tweet, thanking everyone who reached out following George's passing.
Also read: Fans react as a Logan Paul vs KSI is teased during The KSI Show
Mat George's Legacy
Mat George is best known for being the co-host of the She Rates Dogs podcast. The podcast is based on Okland and George rating the worst dating stories and touching on popular culture topics.
After Okland's touching post, many users offered their condolences for the passing of Mat George. Also on the She Rates Dogs Instagram account, many users shared their peacheful wishes for Mat George's passing.
Also read: “This seems like a stretch”: Ethan Klein receives backlash after calling out James Charles for being at an arcade
On Twitter, many users were shocked by the news. One user stated: "I just got on Twitter, and I thought it was a joke."
Okland's tweet has accumulated over one thousand replies, many of which reminisce about Mat George. One user commented: "Mat was such a beautiful kind person, this is so heartbreaking."
Many users shared their devastation at Mat George's abrupt passing. Longtime fans of the She Rates Dogs podcast commented on Mat George's friendly personality and internet presence as positives to his legacy.
However, some other users mentioned that George's family has recently received mocking tributes to his death. Mat George's family and friends have requested privacy and are not available for comment.
Also read: Who is Cole Sprouse dating? All about rumored new girlfriend Ari Fournier as he shares pictures of her on Instagram
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.