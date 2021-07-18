Who is Mat George? All about the "She Rates Dogs" podcast co-host who tragically died in a hit-and-run

Mat George, best known for co-hosting popular podcast "She Rates Dogs," died early July 17th following a hit-and-run. He was 26.

George's death was confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department and his co-host Michaela Okland.

According to Los Angeles Police, the victim was not in a marked crosswalk when a white BMW going east struck the pedestrian. The vehicle reportedly continued eastbound without stopping.

Paramedics pronounced Mat George dead at the scene, and the Los Angeles County coroner later confirmed the victim to be 26-year-old George.

Michaela Okland recently took to Twitter to write a statement about Mat George. She mentioned that she wished she could "contact everybody who knows him personally," but she could not do so.

Okland then followed up with another tweet, thanking everyone who reached out following George's passing.

I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now — michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) July 17, 2021

Mat George's Legacy

Mat George is best known for being the co-host of the She Rates Dogs podcast. The podcast is based on Okland and George rating the worst dating stories and touching on popular culture topics.

After Okland's touching post, many users offered their condolences for the passing of Mat George. Also on the She Rates Dogs Instagram account, many users shared their peacheful wishes for Mat George's passing.

On Twitter, many users were shocked by the news. One user stated: "I just got on Twitter, and I thought it was a joke."

Okland's tweet has accumulated over one thousand replies, many of which reminisce about Mat George. One user commented: "Mat was such a beautiful kind person, this is so heartbreaking."

Oh my god??????? I just got on Twitter and I thought it was like a joke???????? My brain is not comprehending this oh my god — Jenny⚡️ (@jennyfrmthebong) July 17, 2021

Michaela i am so fucking sorry holy shit. If you need anything at all I am a message away please do not hesitate!! — brittany (@brittany_broski) July 18, 2021

mat george's death is hitting me unusually hard. i didnt know the man one bit but i would see his tweets and interactions on the tl all the time. he seemed like the epitome of a great dude and it sucks so bad that he's gone. just like that. no rhyme or reason. rest in peace. — philadelphia parking authority hate account (@IsaacSungIJ) July 17, 2021

mat george's death is simply dumb and unfair n horrifically sad i want to throw up — Maddie (@chaifieri) July 17, 2021

I’m not sure why the news of Mat George is hitting me this hard, maybe because he was a “micro celebrity” who felt more like a normal person and friend, maybe because he’s young and close to my age, maybe it was so sudden, but wow this may be the first celebrity death i cry over — kev (Taylor’s Version) (@kevbino2) July 17, 2021

not doing okay with the news about mat george. the way death can come out of absolutely nowhere, for no rhyme or reason, and take away a wonderful person so young and vibrant…devastating. hug your loved ones if you can today. — claire (@bibibopstan) July 17, 2021

Mat George’s death is kinda hard to comprehend…I loved his personality and humour.



He’s in the hands of the Universe now and hopefully She is taking great care care of Mat. — ☭ Tongzhi ☭ (@MontereyGay) July 17, 2021

if i thought my day couldn't get worse the death of mat george just proved me wrong :( — ツ madison | sad era??? (@coloringbugs) July 17, 2021

I feel like I’ve been kind of numbed to death over the last year, but this Mat George news has me absolutely torn up. — Ghoulie Andrews🍄 (@_GothSloth) July 17, 2021

at a loss for word over Mat George’s death. such a bright spot on this app & in the world as a whole! so incredibly sad life can just be taken away like that. rest in peace. my thoughts go out to his family, friends, and everyone who ever had the pleasure of interacting with him. — 🌹 (@ThinDEWLine) July 18, 2021

Many users shared their devastation at Mat George's abrupt passing. Longtime fans of the She Rates Dogs podcast commented on Mat George's friendly personality and internet presence as positives to his legacy.

However, some other users mentioned that George's family has recently received mocking tributes to his death. Mat George's family and friends have requested privacy and are not available for comment.

