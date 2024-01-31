Who was Mike Mohn? All we know about Levittown man allegedly beheaded by son Justin Mohn

Trigger warning: This article talks about graphic violence that could upset readers. Kindly exercise discretion.

Mike Mohn, a 68-year-old man from Levittown, Pennsylvania, was identified as the victim allegedly beheaded by his son, 33-year-old Justin Mohn. According to multiple reports, on late Tuesday, January 30, 2024, authorities responded to reports of a crime at a home on the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive.

Upon arrival, they discovered the headless remains of a man in the upstairs bathroom. The man was later identified as Michael "Mike" Mohn.

Shortly after, authorities detained a suspect described as the youngest son of the family in Fort Indian Gap, Pennsylvania.

According to Philly Burbs, the suspect, later identified as Justin Mohn by sources, was moved to Middletown early Wednesday morning and has since been charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, and possessing instruments of crime.

Justin Mohn's father, Michael Mike Mohn, owned two businesses in Pennsylvania

Before his arrest, the suspect, Justin Mohn, posted a 14-minute video titled “Mohn’s Militia – Call to Arms for American Patriots” to his YouTube channel with 115 followers.

In the clip, he held up his father, identified as Michael “Mike” Mohn's, decapitated head to the camera, alleging he was a federal employee. He then went on a hate-fueled rant against federal workers, saying they should all be executed, noting he murdered his father because he was a federal employee.

While Justin Mohn alleged that his father worked as a federal employee for twenty years, Heavy reported the name Mike or Michael Mohn does not appear in the federal employee database.

Justin Mohn and Mike Mohn (Image via Facebook)

However, Heavy reportedly found the victim listed in the state of Pennsylvania’s business registration database, revealing that Michael F. Mohn was the owner of two companies, M & D Cleaning Products and Power Writers. Heavy also reported the address listed for the Business matched the address where the homicide occurred in the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive.

The obituary for Mike Mohn’s father, Stanley Mohn, revealed the victim was married to Denice Mohn. The obituary also listed Stanley Mohn’s grandchildren, including Justin Mohn.

Justin Mohn's parents paid back his student loan after he sued the United States

Justin Mohn, a self-described musician and author, graduated from Penn University with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management in 2014, according to a lawsuit he filed against the United States government.

According to multiple reports, the suspect had sued the government several times, citing that he was unaware that taking out student loans did not guarantee a job. The lawsuit was later dismissed after a judge ruled his parents helped pay back the student loans.

Heavy reported the suspect sued the United States for the fourth time in 2023 for allowing him to borrow money to attend college “without advising him he may not find satisfactory work as an overeducated white man almost ten years later.”

The lawsuit stated he later moved to Colorado to work full-time at a credit union. The lawsuit added he accepted a full-time job with an insurance company. His since-deleted Facebook page said he Lived in Colorado Springs.