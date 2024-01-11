Who were Neil and Alison McLaughlin? Greenock couple’s deaths suspected to be "murder-suicide"

On January 5, 2024, Neil and Alison McLaughlin were found dead in their home on Greenock's Banff Road, Inverclyde. The police were called to the property at around 5 pm after concerned neighbors raised a welfare call on the couple.

In an update issued by the police on January 11, the incident is suspected to be a "murder-suicide." According to The Sun, Detective Inspector Gordon Smith said:

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of both Alison and Neil. They have asked for privacy at what is a very difficult time for them. I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while we carried out our investigation. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Neil, aged 57, and Alison, aged 53, are reportedly survived by their daughter and newborn granddaughter.

Neil and Alison McLaughlin's deaths are suspected to be a "murder-suicide"

According to The Sun, police suspect that Neil killed his wife as her wound did not look self-inflicted. He is then suspected to have taken his own life. The force is treating Alison's death as a murder and Neil's death as non-suspicious.

The police also stated that they were not investigating any external sources in connection to the crime. A source said to The Sun:

“If Neil was alive, he would be facing a murder charge. Alison suffered an assault that could not have been self-inflicted. He is suspected of carrying out the attack. But the only person to answer exactly why Alison was murdered is dead — and that is Neil.”

According to the Daily Record, neighbors claimed that Neil and Alison McLaughlin "had just become grandparents." A neighbor said:

"They had recently become grandparents, their daughter gave birth not long ago. My heart absolutely breaks for her and her wee one. It's awful at any time of year but especially after Christmas."

Neighbors also said that Neil and Alison McLaughlin were a "nice, quiet couple" who would always stop "to say hello" to their neighbors and that it was "such a shock" to hear something like this "happened so close."

As per Daily Record, Alison reportedly worked at the Costcutter store in the town's Fife Road, a short way away from her home. Police have sealed off the house and forensic teams were spotted walking to and fro Neil and Alison McLaughlin's property.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Neil and Alison McLaughlin's daughter and granddaughter

As per Daily Record, a GoFundMe has been set up for Neil and Alison McLaughlin's daughter, Robyn, and her newborn, Alilynne. The baby was just three weeks old when the "murder-suicide" occurred.

The page was set up by Lynne Hogan, Robyn's future mother-in-law. The GoFundMe page has a statement that reads:

"Hi, my name is lynne and I’m setting up this go fund me page for our beautiful future daughter in-law Robyn McLaughlin. Robyn has lost both parents in tragic circumstances. She also gave birth to our beautiful granddaughter Alilynne just 3 weeks ago."

It further states,

"Robyn has so much to deal with at the moment. We all as a family are just trying to ease one worry for her. I know times are financially difficult for everyone but anything would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for taking the time to read this."

The fundraiser has exceeded its goal of £5,000. Over 207 donations have been made and £5,355 has been raised at the time of writing this article.