Who is Nestor Hernandez? Suspect arrested as Dallas Hospital shooting leaves two dead 

On October 22, 2022, Nestor Hernandez was arrested for capital murder after fatally shooting two nurses at a Dallas hospital while at the facility for the birth of his child.

In a statement released by the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to an active shooting scene on Saturday at around 11 am at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.

Hernandez, who was on parole for aggravated robbery at the time of the shooting, reportedly received permission from the authorities to visit the medical centre to witness the birth of his child with his partner. He was reportedly released from prison on parole in October 2021 after he was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2015.

The Dallas Police Department said in a statement:

"Following a preliminary investigation, Methodist Health System Police arrested Nestor Hernandez, 30, for Capital Murder."

It is important to note that Nestor Hernandez had an active ankle monitor at the time of the shooting. According to Dallas Police, Hernandez was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for gunshot injuries he sustained during a confrontation with an officer who responded to the scene.

Nestor Hernandez's criminal record dates back to 2009

Nestor Hernandez, a 30-year-old man accused of killing two nurses at a Dallas hospital, reportedly has a criminal record that dates back to 2009.

According to the Daily Beast, Hernandez was arrested in 2009 for assaulting a public official. The suspect was also arrested in 2012, for robbery.

As per the outlet, in 2015, Hernandez was convicted for viciously attacking a woman before forcing his way inside her apartment and burglarizing her residence. He reportedly bound her hands with duct tape, which he also used to cover her eyes while he robbed her. The suspect also stole her car and $3000 in cash.

Following the incident, Hernandez reportedly accepted a plea deal for eight years on aggravated robbery charges.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia condoled the tragic death of healthcare workers and highlighted the issues in the justice system. In a statement via Twitter, he said:

"We @DallasPD are grateful for the support and care provided to our officers by @mhshospitals. Our thoughts are with the staff and victims of today's events. We will do EVERYTHING to assist in this investigation. This is a tragedy, and an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system."

He added:

"I'm outraged along with our community, at the lack of accountability, and the travesty of the fact that under this broken system we give violent criminals more chances than our victims. The pendulum has swung too far."

The motive behind the violent attack is unclear. However, the Dallas Police Department confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody after the incident. Authorities are yet to disclose the identity of the victims killed in the shooting.

