Who are Nick Papworth and Anthony Bennison? Bedfordshire pub double murder suspects investigated in 24 Hours In Police Custody

On November 13, 2022, Nick Papworth and Anthony Bennison carried out a gruesome triple stabbing in Bedfordshire, killing two and grievously injuring one. The details of this crime were documented in a two-part special on Channel 4's 24 Hours In Police Custody, which aired on January 8th and 9th, 2024.

The two-part special, titled Murder on Camera, showed the police questioning the suspects Anthony Bennison and Nick Papworth, who glared at the police while replying "no comment" to the questions.

The attack initially started in fisticuffs in a pub and escalated as Papworth and Bennison stabbed the three men and ran over one of the victims with a car in Houghton Regis.

According to The Daily Mail, both men were convicted of their crimes and received life sentences on August 3, 2023, with Bennison receiving a minimum term of 38 years and Nick Papworth receiving a minimum term of 34 years.

Nick Papworth and Anthony Bennison fatally stabbed two men and grievously injured another during 27 seconds of "carnage"

Nick Papworth, aged 33, and Anthony Bennison, aged 25, were arrested days following the harrowing double murder that started as an altercation in a bar that was hosting a baby shower. The two men were convicted and are currently serving their life sentences in prison after an eight-week trial for what Judge Michael Simon stated as 27 seconds of "carnage."

The details of this crime unfolded in the Channel 4 documentary, where the first episode focused on questioning Papworth and the second episode on Bennison.

As per The Daily Mail, Nick Papworth, hailing from Amble Close, Houghton Regis, is said to have a daughter, though there is no information on how old she is. In the documentary, Papworth is seen having a phone conversation with a loved one, where tearfully he says,

"I don't know when I'll see you again. I love you."

Not much information is known about Anthony Bennison, But in an exclusive clip shared with the Metro by Channel 4, Bennison wrote a letter to his grandparents after being arrested. The letter read,

"Nan and grandad, I don’t even know how to start this. I wish I could come give you a hug right now. I never thought my life would turn into this and I don’t know how you’ll feel towards me when you hear what I’ve done."

He also thanked them for their role in his life and apologized,

"You practically brought me up. I'm sorry and I'm thankful for everything you guys have done for me."

"Extremely violent and senseless murders": Bedfordshire Police were shocked at the violence of the attacks

What started as a night out in the pub to celebrate new life turned into a scene of "carnage" as Nick Papworth and Anthony Bennison committed a double murder that was "extremely violent and senseless." According to The Sun, Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna of the Bedfordshire Police said,

"The level of violence used in this attack is among the worst and most shocking things I have seen as a detective. We welcome today's outcome as justice served to two extremely violent and senseless murderers."

On November 13, 2022, 27-year-old Patrick Howard and his friend Mason Jordan, also 27, were headed to a pub called The Crown after drinks at Chequers Pub, where they encountered Nick Papworth and Anthony Bennison. An altercation broke out when Jordon punched Papworth in the face.

As per the Mirror, their friends pulled the men apart, and the fight moved to the street, following which Bennison got into his car and chased after Jordan and Howard. Locating the two men on Drury Lane, he gunned straight towards them.

Adam Fanelli, aged 39, was in his house when he heard the commotion and went outside to check it out. He encountered Howard and Jordan, who fled into an alleyway to escape Bennison.

Bennison then regrouped with Papworth and another man, and the trio left in two separate vehicles, a black VW Golf, and a silver BMW, to continue their hunt. The Mirror reported that they located Howard, Jordan, and Fanelli on Tithe Farm Road at around 1:15 am and drove their cars right through the group.

According to The Daily Mail, Bennison attacked Fanelli and Jordon with a knife, fatally stabbing Fanelli twice in the chest. Jordon was stabbed eight times in the back and neck but miraculously survived.

Bennison then stabbed Howard in the back of the neck, instantly paralyzing him. Nick Papworth hit an unmoving Howard with his car and dragged him for a short distance, which ultimately killed him. The suspects then drove away from the scene.

The gruesome attack in its entirety was captured via CCTV cameras, and both Bennison and Nick Papworth were arrested days after the attack. Bennison was found guilty of killing both Fanelli and Howard, while Nick Papworth was charged with killing Howard.

As mentioned, they were convicted on August 3, 2023, and received life sentences after an eight-week trial.