Who does Oh Young-soo play in Squid Game? South Korean actor found guilty of misconduct, receives 8 months in prison

On Friday, March 15, Oh Young-soo, the actor famous for his role in the show Squid Game, was found guilty of sexual misconduct. The 79-year-old was found guilty of sexually harassing a woman in 2017 by a Korean court, and he was sentenced to 8 months imprisonment.

In addition, he faces a two-year suspension and must complete 40 hours of treatment for sexual harassment.

Oh Young Soo became well-known after starring in the hit television show Squid Game. He portrayed Oh Il-nam, also known as player number 001, an older man with a brain tumor who eventually served as the major adversary.

The show's main plot revolves around hundreds of financially desperate participants who accept an invitation to play kid's games in hopes of winning a tempting prize. However, the games have lethal stakes, and the characters must figure out how to survive. Oh Il-nam later turned out to be the one who organized the games.

Oh Young-soo played the character of Oh Il-nam or Player 001 in Squid Game

Oh Young-soo portrayed Oh Il-nam, a.k.a. Player 001, in the show. He was the host and originator of the Squid Games and a wealthy business magnate. Before his character passed away in the show, he participated in the 33rd Squid Game as an old competitor to relive his early years.

Oh Il-nam is constantly searching for new ways to have fun. How ll-nam speaks about his family, particularly his kid, suggests his fondness for them.

Being close to the end of his life, Il-nam developed the 33rd Squid Game, a death game he loved playing. He became friends with Seong Gi-hun during the game and became his genbu. Gi-hun was fun to play with because he was probably the first true friend Il-nam had had in a long time.

Il-nam told Gi-hun, just before he passed away, that playing with him helped him recall things from his long-forgotten past. In the Squid Game, he also cast the last vote that sent the competitors home.

Finally, It was discovered that player 001 of Squid Games was, in fact, the one who started the cruel games. This, in turn, explains several of the character's previous transgressions, such as letting Gi-hun cheat in the marble game.

Oh Young-soo has been found guilty of sexual harassment

As per the Korea Herald, Oh Young Soo, who gained popularity for his performance in Netflix's Squid Game, will be serving a prison sentence as a result of a case of s*xual harassment. Prosecutors from South Korea requested a year in prison, and the court has now decided on the matter.

Oh Young-soo now has a week to file an appeal. A lady submitted a complaint against the senior actor in December of 2021. A BBC report stated that the court found the actor guilty of the crimes on March 15.

According to the Korean Herald, the court said in its verdict,

“The content of the victim’s journal, and the content of her counseling after the incident is consistent with what happened, and her testimonies could not have been given unless she actually experienced it,”

Oh Young-soo was thus given an 8-month prison term and a 2-year probationary period during the first trial. He must furthermore finish a 40-hour program for sexual harassment treatment.