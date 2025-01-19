Who is Quen Blackwell? American Influencer and YouTuber goes viral for her crash out following TikTok ban

American influencer and YouTuber Quen Blackwell recently made headlines after a dramatic outburst on Instagram Live following the TikTok ban. On January 19, she went live and shouted at the top of her lungs, expressing her disappointment over the situation.

Once the video was uploaded to X on the same day by @ifitriedtoleave, it went viral, and she started trending. Quen Blackwell, aka Quenlin Riquera Blackwell, first gained success on Vine in the mid-2010s with her humorous videos before moving to other social media sites like YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok.

Expand Tweet

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on January 17, 2001. Quen started sharing videos online at the age of 9. With a combined following of over 11 million on TikTok and 2.8 million followers on Instagram, she has made a significant impact online. Her humor, candor, and readiness to embrace a wide range of topics make her content relatable.

Quen Blackwell is a TikTok and YouTube influencer

As reported by Favikon on November 11, 2024, Quen Blackwell is praised for her genuineness, humor, and distinct style. She attended Allen High School in Allen, Texas. Blackwell began sharing humorous videos on Vine in 2015 at the age of 14 and, by the middle of the decade, had amassed over half a million followers.

At 17, Blackwell relocated to Los Angeles, California. After Vine was shut down, she gained popularity on TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter. As of 2023, she has more than one million YouTube subscribers and over eight million TikTok followers.

With her significant following on social media platforms, Quen Blackwell captivates millions of viewers with her candid and engaging material. She connects with audiences through relatable comedy and real-life events.

Her posts mostly focus on comedy and beauty. In a makeup tutorial video, she also discussed how she overcame depression in her life. When one of her admirers posed a question on Twitter, Blackwell responded with a video that shared her perspective on the matter.

Quen Blackwell started gaining traction in 2020 after rumors of her alleged relationship with another popular singer, Diplo, went viral. At the time, Blackwell was 19 years old and Diplo was 41. They even shared recordings of themselves living together in October 2020. This led online fans to voice concerns that Diplo was allegedly grooming Blackwell. However, both denied having a relationship beyond friendship.

Diplo clarified that he and Blackwell were not in a romantic connection, rather, she was renting a property from him. Her internet presence began to soar after she uploaded a video of herself falling during a cheerleading routine. In November 2020, Quen Blackwell appeared in the music video for Feed the Fire by SG Lewis and Lucky Daye.

In February 2021, Blackwell joined United Talent Agency. She also competed in the YouTube Originals reality competition series No. 1 Chicken, hosted by YouTuber FaZe Rug.

Blackwell modeled for a December 2022 ad for the lingerie brand Savage X Fenty and co-hosted YouTube's Coachella live stream in April 2022. She later co-starred in the 2024 music video for Charli XCX's song 360, alongside other well-known internet figures. Moreover, she was chosen to appear as a guest star in an HBO television pilot that Rachel Sennott had developed that year.

Quen Blackwell's content includes everything from dance challenges and collaborations with other creators to humorous takes on everyday events and lighthearted skits. She is most active on TikTok, where her accessible humor, informal tone, and interest in popular subjects are hallmarks of her work.

Meanwhile, since Quen Blackwell's recent video on X went viral, she has not yet made any comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback