Who are Robert Crimo's parents? Highland Park gunman's family claims he was a "real quiet" kid

At least six people were killed and 26 injured on Monday, July 4, after Robert Crimo, armed with a powerful rifle, opened fire from a rooftop during the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogman has since described Crimo as "very dangerous." However, Crimo's family claims that he was a "real quiet" kid.

Robert Crimo III, the gunman in Highland Park on the Fourth of July, was a mystery to his own family, as they claimed he didn't talk much and kept to himself. His uncle, Paul Crimo, has made it known that he could not have imagined Robert’s volatility. According to Paul, Robert showed no warning signs.

"There were no signs of trouble. I saw no signs of trouble. If I did see signs, I would have said something.”

Paul Crimo, who lived with Robert’s father, told WFLD-TV that he saw Robert the evening before the latter went home. He recalled how their short conversation went:

"I said ‘hi’ to him, and when I came back downstairs, I said ‘bye,’ he said ‘bye,’ and that was it."

Paul further stated that he was heartbroken and could not believe that Robert had been the perpetrator of such a heinous crime. He said that he would forever be devastated by the incident and apologized to the victims:

“I just want to say I’m deeply, deeply sorry for everyone that lost their lives and got injured.."

While Robert's family is saying that he was a "real quiet" kid, his social media profiles paint a much darker picture. Leading up to the shooting, the youngster posted music videos online that featured ominous-sounding lyrics and animated scenes of gun violence.

Who are Robert Crimo's parents?

Robert’s father Bob Crimo is a 58-year-old local deli owner who once ran for mayor in 2019. His mother Denise Pesina, aged 48, appears to have become a Mormon and is interested in alternative therapies. The suspect has two siblings, including a 27-year-old sister named Lynette Pesina. The family lives in a $425,000 home in Highwood, close to where Robert Crimo carried out the shooting.

It does not seem like Bob Crimo was backed by any political party when he ran for mayor in 2019 with the slogan, 'A Person for the People.' He was defeated by the town's current mayor, Nancy Rotering.

In his pre-election profile, Bob said that he was the owner of two restaurants in the area, White Hen in Ravinia, and Bob's Pantry & Deli in Braeside, Illinois.

Denise, Robert Crimo's mother, is a healer with a business called Trilogy Energy Systems. According to her Facebook profile. Pesina studied Traditional Chinese Medicine at Shanghai University and the Ayurvedic Institute. She was arrested in Highland Park on charges of domestic battery while driving in February 2015, as reported by Patch.

The family is still processing the dire situation concerning their son.

