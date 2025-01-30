Who is Robert Isom? American Airlines CEO conveys "deep sorrow" as he addresses Flight 5342's collision with military helicopter

Robert Isom, CEO of American Airlines, recently issued a statement regarding American Eagle Flight 5342's collision with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River at around 9 pm.

For the unversed, the American Airlines aircraft, reportedly carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, was traveling from Wichita to Washington, DC, on January 29, 2025, when the accident occurred.

Robert Isom has been working at American Airlines for over 12 years. He was appointed the CEO of American Airlines Group and American Airlines in March 2022. Following the accident, the CEO expressed his "deep sorrow" in a video on the company website, saying:

“First and most importantly, I’d like to express our deep sorrow about these events. This is a difficult day for all of us at America Airlines, and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, partners and first responders, along with their families and loved ones."

He continued that the company was cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board in its investigation and that a helpline number had been provided for friends and family of people in the aircraft to contact for further information.

Isom also said that he was on his way to Washington, DC, to assess the situation, vowing to provide accurate updates once available.

Robert Isom earned his MBA from the University of Michigan

According to his LinkedIn profile, Robert Isom graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a bachelor's degree in English and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Following this, he earned his MBA from the University of Michigan.

Not much is known about Robert Isom's personal life. He started his career at Procter & Gamble (P&G) before switching to airlines. Between 2007 and 2013, he was the CEO and Executive Vice President of US Airways.

Robert Isom held the role even after US Airways merged with American Airlines in 2013 before becoming the airline's president in 2016. In 2022, he was appointed the CEO and Chief Recruitment Officer of American Airlines.

Robert Isom described himself as a "#AvGeek at heart" on his LinkedIn page, writing:

"I’ve worked in the consumer goods and financial industries, but with nearly 30 years in the aviation industry, I’m an #AvGeek at heart. I’m proud to work alongside the #AATeam – the best in the business – and lead teams that make it their mission to care for our team members and customers on life’s journey. There’s never been a better time to work at American; come join us!

According to his profile on the American Airlines website, Robert Isom is also the Vice Chairman of the Airlines for America Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Alliance Governing Board.

In other news, it is unclear why the collision occurred, with authorities still investigating it. The Army UH-60 helicopter, reportedly carrying three US soldiers at the time of the accident, was on its way from Fort Belvoir, Virginia, when it collided with American Eagle Flight 5342.

Both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River following the accident. According to People Magazine, first responders said the flight split in half after its collision. Meanwhile, the helicopter landed upside down in the river, making rescue missions difficult due to its position.

There have been no survivors so far, with rescue operations recovering 19 bodies. The rescue operation is ongoing at the time of this article.

