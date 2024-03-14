Who did Robyn Bernard play on General Hospital? Character explored as actress dies at 64

On Tuesday, March 12 in San Jacinto, California, actor Robyn Bernard passed away at the age of 64. Bernard played the character Terry Brock on General Hospital for six years.

On Wednesday, March 13, the Riverside County Coroner told TMZ that Bernard was dead. As per the police, the actress was found in an open field behind a California business. They recognized her with the help of her fingerprints, reports TMZ. Meanwhile, the cause of the death is unknown.

Robyn Bernard began working on General Hospital in 1984 and played the character of Terry Brock. Her character was the daughter of D.L., Bobby Spencer's abusive first husband. She was an aspiring singer.

Robyn Bernard played Terry Brock on General Hospital for 6 years

Robyn Bernard first appeared on General Hospital in September 1984. Her character was called Terry Brock, also known as Terry O'Connor. She was an aspiring singer who later developed a drinking problem. Her drinking habits ruined her musical career in the story.

Terry was the daughter of D.L. Brock and Bobby Spencer. In the series, Terry first came to town on Labor Day and began dating Frisco Jones, a pop-star policeman. However, she later married Kevin O'Connor.

Terry's husband, Kevin, was a doctor who killed more people than he healed, as per Soap She Knows. When Kevin's character was held accountable for his crimes, he got his mistress, Lucy Coe, to cover for him in court as a librarian.

Brock was also framed for crimes in the show. She was set up for the murders of Sheriff Broder and Ted Holmes. Sarah Simon had actually killed them.

Terry Brock also bought Duke's Club from Anna and reopened it. Frisco Jones performed at its opening. Her character briefly dated Kevin's brother, Patrick, on the show, until he asked her to give up her musical career.

Robyn Bernard played Terry Brock for six years on General Hospital before bidding goodbye to the show in March 1990. She appeared on 145 episodes of the longest-running American soap opera. Robyn's character signed a recording deal and moved out of Port Charles.

Which other films did Robyn Bernard star in?

Apart from her work at General Hospital, Robyn Bernard also starred in some other films and shows. She began her career by singing gospel songs with her younger sister, Crystal.

She first starred in the 1981 French drama Diva, directed by Jean-Jacques Beneix. Bernard also made guest appearances on shows such as Whiz Kids, The Facts of Life, and Simon and Simon.

In 1986, Bernard worked with Beneix again on his French romance, Betty Blue. The film was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards and BAFTA.

Bernard left General Hospital in 1990, after which she starred in Maigret, a 1992 French miniseries. In 1997, she worked on a Gallic film titled Kings for a Day. Her last film was Voices from High School in 2002, where she played a psychologist.

Bernard is survived by her father, Jerry Wayne Bernard, and her two sisters, Crystal and Scarlett, reports Variety.