Who is Roy Johnson? Man arrested in connection to Paul Kutz murder

Roy Johnson, one of the men arrested for fatally shooting an accountant and father-of-three Paul Kutz at a Poughkeepsie hotel on October 2, was reportedly a person of interest in a previous murder, the New York Post reported.

Roy Johnson, 35, and his cohort Devin Taylor, 26 were arrested after an altercation with hotel staff at the Courtyard Marriott hotel in Poughkeepsie. The fight resulted in the death of Long Island dad Paul Kutz, who was visiting his child during a family weekend at upstate Marist College.

According to WNBC, before being charged with murder in the death of Paul Kutz, Johnson was a fugitive with an active warrant for his arrest issued in connection with gun and drug charges in Georgia.

The warrant was issued in July by the sheriff of Fulton County after he failed to appear in court. Johnson was also a key suspect in a gang-related murder case.

The Poughkipsie police were unaware of Johnson’s criminal history until after he was taken into custody on Sunday, WNBC reported.

According to the outlet, authorities in Georgia procrastinated in apprehending Johnson - who had an active warrant for his arrest - as the District Attorney wanted to wait for DNA and fingerprint evidence in the case.

In a statement to WNBC, former NYPD chief of patrol Wilbur Chapman criticized the Gerogian law enforcement’s failure to apprehend a dangerous suspect with a long history of violence.

He said:

"There may absolutely be a good reason why the arrest wasn't made, but as a result of not effecting that arrest, there was a loss of life. So there has to be an explanation as to why the arrest was not effected."

Authorities in Georgia are yet to issue a statement relating to the case, WNBC reports.

Paul Kutz was grabbing a cup of coffee in the hotel Lobby when he was killed by stray bullets

Roy Johnson and Devin Taylor, who authorities described as transients with no fixed address, were reportedly staying at the Marriott hotel. The shooting incident at the hotel unfolded when the two suspects came down to the lobby for coffee at around 7:30 am on Sunday. The duo was allegedly affiliated with a gang.

According to authorities, during an argument with the staff, one of the suspects - armed with a modified automatic weapon - began firing shots inside the hotel. Paul Kutz, who was getting a coffee before checking out of the hotel, was caught by stray bullets fired by Johnson. Kutz was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As per court documents, Johnson was accused of shooting Paul Kutz in the chest and torso with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Devin Taylor, who was also armed at the time of the shooting, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a firearm. He also had a criminal record, the New York Post reported.

Following the shooting, police searched their rooms and found materials that could be used as explosives with printed directions to make a bomb. Investigators have not uncovered the suspects' purpose behind storing the materials in their room.

