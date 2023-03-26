Who is Sara Molina? 6ix9ine’s baby mama says gym attack was “embarrassing” for daughter

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama, Sara Molina, claimed that his recent beatdown at a Florida gym was “embarrassing” for their seven-year-old child. Earlier this week, the rapper was the victim of an assault in a Florida gym bathroom. A video of the attack showed 6ix9ine lying on the floor and trying to protect his head as the two unidentified men stood over him, repeatedly throwing punches and kicking him in the ribs and face.

As the video went viral, Sara Molina shared her thoughts on Tekashi 6ix9ine in such situations. Through her representatives, she spoke with TMZ and described her ex's recent antics as "sad to see." She mentioned that their seven-year-old daughter, Saraiyah, would eventually grow up and watch the videos, which would end up affecting her.

@Reportfeed - Celebrity News and Gossip @reportfeed Tekashi 6ix9ine's Baby Mama Says Beatdown Is Embarrassing For Daughter



Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama says he didn't just embarrass himself by getting jumped at the gym ... he embarrassed his daughter, too.

Molina felt as though not having enough security around was a "reckless" decision on the rapper's part, given 6ix9ine's endless encounters in recent times. Additionally, she called out his behavior at the World Baseball Classic matchup between Mexico and Puerto Rico earlier this month. A viral video showed the rapper being escorted out of the stadium after allegedly shouting at fellow spectators.

Given the situation, Sara Molina was reportedly concerned that their child would grow up knowing her father, who allegedly hasn't been in contact since the past year, through these controversial videos.

Aside from being 6ix9ine's baby mama, Sara Molina is also a social media influencer

Born on January 17, 1996, Sara Molina is an American Instagram celebrity and social media personality. As a social media influencer, Molina has almost 500,000 followers on Instagram. She also co-owns an online store called The Beauty Box with her sister Baddie Gi. She currently lives with her child in Brooklyn, New York.

In early 2011, Sara Molina began dating the rapper, whom she met through a mutual friend. Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, was 16 when they started dating.

Yo Big Homie🍯 @poelarrr_ Can y’all stop using Sara Molina (6ix9ine baby momma) as a reason for him snitching like SHE couldn’t make the executive decision to sleep with someone. Stop making like she’s his property and they stole her from him... Can y’all stop using Sara Molina (6ix9ine baby momma) as a reason for him snitching like SHE couldn’t make the executive decision to sleep with someone. Stop making like she’s his property and they stole her from him...

The then-couple decided to move in together after two years of their relationship. However, when Molina was 19, she decided to move back in with her parents. At that point, she was pregnant with Tekashi's child, whom she gave birth to on October 29, 2015.

Her relationship with 6ix9ine lasted for about seven years before it ended in 2017 with both parties accusing each other of cheating. Although a video of Molina and Tekashi's manager, Kiffano Jordan, lying in bed together went viral in March 2020, she denied being in a relationship with him.

After their breakup, Molina confessed that she had been assaulted several times throughout the course of their relationship. She even accused the rapper of giving all his attention to his new lover while ignoring their little daughter who needed support.

TheShadeRoom @TheShadeRoom 6ix9ine took the time to speak on his relationship with his daughter with Sara Molina, on Akademiks’ podcast ‘Off The Record.’ He claims that he is contributing to his child’s wellbeing financially, although, in the past, Sara has made claims that the rapper is a deadbeat dad. 6ix9ine took the time to speak on his relationship with his daughter with Sara Molina, on Akademiks’ podcast ‘Off The Record.’ He claims that he is contributing to his child’s wellbeing financially, although, in the past, Sara has made claims that the rapper is a deadbeat dad. https://t.co/dp75dcrhKG

To shed light on the recent events, 6ix9ine made headlines this week after he was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He jumped in an LA Fitness locker room in Florida. Police haven't made any arrests so far but the case is under investigation.

Molina said she was concerned for her daughter's safety due to the rapper's past actions and his recent feuds with other rappers. She and Saraiyah have reportedly been doing fine, but the mother hopes that her baby's father gets the "help he needs." She also claims that the mother-daughter duo is doing well, with or without the presence of the father.

While there are major disputes between her and Tekashi, Molina says that she is more focused on Donald Trump getting indicted than her ex-boyfriend getting jumped.

