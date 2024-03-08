Who was Sean Stone? Hollywood action producer dies aged 31

Well-known film producer Sean Stone died on March 5, 2024, at 31. He was at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at the time of death and suffering from metastatic neuroendocrine cancer of the colon since July this year, as per Metro. However, an official cause of death is yet to be disclosed.

He produces the upcoming action film Cash Out with John Travolta as the lead. The Hollywood Reporter states he was a creative executive on films such as Hot Seat and Wire Room.

The post shared by Randall Emmett (Image via Instagram/randallemmettfilms)

When people heard about Stone's demise, social media platforms were flooded with tributes. One of his friends, Jamie Ritch McQuaig, shared a Facebook post with a few photos featuring her moments with Stone. She praised Stone's work, adding that she had learned much from Sean.

Film producer Randall Emmett also paid tribute to Sean Stone on Instagram, writing that the latter was like a brother. He continued:

"From the day he told me 6 months ago to the day heaven got another angel he held his head high, never wanted sympathy or to feel bad for him and told me he would fight this fight and he did just that. He said to me every day we spoke he got this and he did it with grace and bravery."

Emmett further stated that Stone positively impacted everyone's lives and that he was lucky to have Stone in his life.

Sean Stone was involved with a lot of films over the years

While Sean Stone worked in many films throughout his career, he was additionally interested in other activities such as music, sports, painting, and more. In 2017, he arrived in Los Angeles, where he began pursuing a career as a film producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He spent his childhood in New Jersey and later enrolled at the University of Arizona, where he completed his graduation. Before his successful career in the entertainment industry, he was employed under talent agents Dave Bugliari and Jack Whigham.

He soon started to work in various films as a freelance executive producer and later got associated with big-scale projects. The first project in his credits was the action thriller Hot Seat, released in 2022.

Sean Stone's next film was also an action film titled Wrong Place, which starred Bruce Willis. The film received a limited release on the big screen and grossed around $71,000 at the box office.

As mentioned, he had two more films in his upcoming lineup, including Cash Out, followed by a sequel, High Rollers. While the former is confirmed to be released in April this year, a release date for the sequel remains unknown. He was also active on Instagram, having more than 1,000 followers.

Stone is survived by his parents, David and Ileen, and siblings Ashley, Justin, Michael, Mallory, Brian, and other family members. As of this writing, detailed information on his personal life remains unavailable.