Who are the Sklar Brothers? All about the twin comedy duo who left AGT judges in splits with their rib-tickling performance

The Sklar Brothers recently performed on the latest episode of America’s Got Talent. They are popular comedians and have appeared in various other shows.

Considering the stronghold of the Sklar Brothers in the entertainment industry, it came as no surprise that their recent appearance on AGT proved to be a hilarious one.

Their performance was about parenting an infant and and how it is similar to a pet owner who considers having a dog almost equal to raising a child. They asked:

“Is it? Cause if you can tie it up while you go have brunch, then it’s not a kid.”

Heidi Klum’s reaction was an indication that she did not enjoy the act much. But the other three judges were impressed and gave the thumbs up to the Sklar Brothers for the next round.

Also read: Jeff Wittek tells Trisha Paytas to "go to the police" after she leaks personal DMs accusing him of 'threatening' her

Who are the Sklar Brothers?

They are identical twin comedians. Professionally known as the Sklar Brothers, their actual names are Farrell Randal “Randy” Sklar and Jason Nathan Sklar.

The Sklar Brothers are popular as hosts of the show Cheap Seats, which aired for four seasons on ESPN Classic.

The two were raised in suburban St. Louis, born to a Jewish family. Both attended the University of Michigan and joined the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, pursuing careers in comedy after their enrollment.

Randy and Jason have also appeared in television shows like CSI, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Mighty Med, Children’s Hospital, Law & Order, Becker, Providence, The Oblongs, Entourage, Grey’s Anatomy, and more. The Sklar Brothers were also seen in Better Call Saul Season 3 as owners of a music shop titled ABQ in Tune.

The Sklar Brothers have also been guest hosts for Jim Rome on his national and North American syndicated radio show on Premiere Radio. They participated on NPR’s southern California affiliate KPCC’s The Madeleine Brand Show as sports correspondents.

The Sklar Brothers have made a cameo appearance in the web comedy The Legend of Neil Season 3 in the third episode. The brothers also began appearing in a series of commercials for Time Warner Cable in 2012.

Also read: Jake Paul shades Austin McBroom for not paying “YouTubers vs TikTokers” participants, compares him to Fyre Festival creator

Randy Sklar is married to Amy Sklar, an interior designer who also appeared on HGTV’s Design Star. The couple has two daughters.

Jason Sklar is married to Dr Jessica Zucker, a fertility therapist who has created her own line of critically acclaimed loss cards. The couple has a son and daughter.

The Sklar Brothers have also done three stand-up specials. The first was at the Comedy Central Presents half-hour stand-up specials, which aired on Comedy Central in 2001 and 2009.

The duo then appeared in a 1-hour stand-up special on Netflix titled "What Are We Talking About." It was a culmination of material from the last few years, the 2011 album Hendersons and Daughters.

It was written close to two weeks before being recorded in Madison, Wisconsin, at the Majestic Theater.

Also read: Who is Ed Sheeran married to? All about his wife, Cherry Seaborn, as he reveals he is open to having more children in the future

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer