Who was standing next to Barron Trump on stage? Trump's son towers over his peers at inauguration ceremony

As reported by E! News, Barron Trump attended his father Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025. His mother Melania was also present at the occasion along with his siblings. A report by the Irish Star stated that he also appeared at St. John's Church on the same day during the morning hours with the rest of his family members.

On the other hand, a video of Barron Trump from the ceremony went viral, where he was spotted standing with his grandfather and Melania's father, Viktor Knavs. Barron Trump's height, which is said to be around six feet nine inches, grabbed a lot of attention online. He opted for a blue suit and tie alongside short hair for the ceremony.

Furthermore, Barron, 18, is currently a student at the Stern School of Business at New York University, as per Times Now. He will reportedly stay at his family's residence in Midtown Manhattan, the Trump Tower, and his parents have already shifted to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Barron's presence at the ceremony was revealed by his mother Melania when she recently spoke to Fox & Friends on January 13, 2025. She also mentioned:

"I feel that children, we have them until they are like 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them, and then we give them the wings to fly. And I always respect Barron’s ‘yes’ and ‘no’ and what he likes to do, where he would like to be."

Barron Trump's grandparents were employed in different fields in the past: Melania Trump's childhood and other details explained

An April 2024 report by People magazine that covered Melania's family history, stated has a sister named Ines and the duo were born to Barron Trump's grandparents, Viktor and Amalija, who first met in Slovenia during the '60s.

Viktor was initially working for the Sevnica Communist Party and later joined the mayor of a town as a chauffeur. He did a similar job for the head of a textile factory, where Amalija was also employed as a patternmaker. However, the latter retired in 1997.

According to People magazine, Amalija was able to sew clothes and had previously worked at a red onion farm owned by her parents. On the other hand, Viktor was a traveling car salesman for a car company operated by the state and later started a shop for bicycle and car parts in Ljubljana.

In an interview with GQ Magazine in 2016, Melania described her father and husband Donald as hardworking individuals, adding that they have been "very smart and very capable." In a June 2016 interview with The New York Times, Donald Trump addressed Viktor Knavs' success during his time in Slovenia and said:

"He was pretty successful over there. It's a different kind of success than you have here. But he was successful."

Melania also assisted Viktor and Amalija in obtaining US citizenship, and the couple split their time at the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, and the Trump Tower. They have also been close to Barron Trump and a source for People magazine also stated:

"[Amalija] has an excellent relationship with Melania and with Barron. They love her. She is unselfish and takes care of the family. Melania has always been super good with her mom as well as Barron."

Amalija passed away in January last year and Melania announced the news at the time through X (formerly Twitter). People magazine stated that Amalija's funeral was held at a Palm Beach-based Episcopal Church.

