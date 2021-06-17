Who is Terrance Hayes? Everything to know about Padma Lakshmi's rumored new boyfriend

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi is dating poet and MacArthur fellowship recipient Terrance Hayes. A source close to the duo said they are still getting to know each other.

On June 14, Lakshmi and Hayes were seen kissing and holding hands while walking Lakshmi’s dog, Divina, in New York City. Lakshmi was seen wearing a white summer dress and wedge sandals, and Hayes wore a black t-shirt, jeans, and leather slides.

Who is Terrance Hayes?

Terrance Hayes is a popular poet and educator. He has published seven poetry collections. Hayes has also been one of the 21 recipients of the prestigious MacArthur fellowships awarded to those who show outstanding creativity in their work.

Hays was born in Columbia, South Carolina. He worked as a professor of creative writing at Carnegie Mellon University until 2013. He later joined the faculty of the English Department at the University of Pittsburgh. He is currently teaching at New York University.

Hays lives in Manhattan. He was formerly married to Yona Harvey, a poet and professor at the University of Pittsburgh, with whom Hays shares custody of their two children.

Padma Lakshmi’s love life

Padma Lakshmi was previously married to Adam Dell and had an 11-year-old daughter called Krishna Thea.

She celebrated her 50th birthday with Dell and Krishna in December 2020 in quarantine and reflected on the “mix of misery and elation” from the past year on social media. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Lakshmi said,

“But personally, at home things were peaceful. We made a cocoon for our family. We lived for the first time all under one roof. We became closer.”

Lakshmi added that she could not ask for anything more. She is blessed with a loving and attentive partner, a child that continues to be a miracle every day, and works that she is proud of and completely engaged by with the people she loves. Concluding the post, she mentioned,

“I am today very lucky. But I am also a product of the toil and troubles my younger self endured. And I thank that version of me. Thank you all so much for joining me on this trip.”

Lakshmi started dating Dell in 2009, two years after her divorce from novelist Salman Rushdie. Lakshmi and Rushdie welcomed their daughter in 2010.

