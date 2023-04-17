Who was Tim Yergeau? Former Planned Parenthood Director commits suicide

Tim Yergeau, a former employee of Connecticut's Planned Parenthood, committed suicide five days after authorities failed to arrest him in connection with child p*rnography charges. The 36-year-old person took his own life on April 11, 2023, after police botched a raid that was supposed to happen at his house, but knocked down the door of his New Haven neighbor instead.

While speaking with the New Haven Registrar, Police Chief Karl Jacobson said:

“The person who died was definitely the suspect in a child pornography investigation and the person who committed suicide."

Five days before his death, authorities from the Special Victims Unit were investigating a case related to child p*rnography, for which they reportedly broke down the door of Yergeau's neighbor and handcuffed her before realizing they were in the wrong house.

Jacobson said:

“They obviously hit the wrong door. Unfortunately, a mistake was made. We feel for the woman and we’re going to do everything we can to make it right."

Police are yet to confirm if Tim Yergeau was the suspect in the case

Tim Yergeau served as the strategic communications director for the Southern New England division of Planned Parenthood. He graduated from Boston University with a BA in communication. Additionally, he had positions in marketing, public relations, and communication at Hartford State, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, and the Huntington Theatre Company.

As per the organization's website, Yergeau left Planned Parenthood in August 2022 and joined Long Wharf Theatre as the marketing and communications director.

The Daily Mail reported that the theater issued a statement via email, stating:

"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the developments of the last 24 hours. Given the difficult news, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Prior to this, Tim Yergeau was employed by the New Haven Free Public Liberty Foundation. He supported abortion and advocated for LGBTQ and socialist issues on social media.

As for his suicide, Police Chief Karl Jacobson refused to confirm if Tim Yergeau was a suspect in the investigation. Moreover, as per The New York Post reports, the Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner and his neighbor confirmed that he passed away on Tuesday.

Police allegedly said that since there are two ongoing investigations into the situation, they would not disclose the search warrant application or reveal details about what was discovered at Yergeau's apartment until they are certain there are no additional suspects.

While speaking to the New Haven Registrar, Tim Yergeau's neighbor, Stacey Wezenter, recalled how police entered her house at 6 am and had their guns drawn.

“I started running down the hallway, it was just like a movie. They had guns and flashlights on me. They put me against the wall and handcuffed me. I was crying and saying, ‘What’s happening?'”

As per the article, officers repeatedly questioned her as they searched her apartment about the location of the man.

"I was like, ‘What man? I’m here with my children.' They asked, ‘Who’s Tim? ‘and I said that’s my neighbor downstairs.”

Officers allegedly knew they were not in the right apartment when they saw toys belonging to her four-year-old son. Wezenter added that every time she walks down the hallway of her house, she relives her traumatic experience.

As of this writing, this is an ongoing investigation.

