Lucas Hedges and Tommy Dorfman held hands during a friendly outing in New York City on Saturday afternoon. It seems like both of them are kicking off the summer together.

Lucas and Tommy looked like best friends as they walked, holding hands on their romp through New York City's downtown area.

Lucas Hedges and Tommy Dorfman spotted while holding hands

29-year-old Tommy Dorfman came out as non-binary with pronouns of they/them. Dorfman has been married to Peter Zurkuhlen since 2016. 24-year-old Lucas Hedges said that his sexuality exists on a ‘spectrum.’

Zurkuhlen is the chief of staff for the GET HELP Tech Tool ecosystem. Originally the founder and CEO of the ChipChop System, he shifted to GET HELP in 2020. The 33-year old start-up whiz got engaged to Dorfmann in 2015. The couple eventually tied the knot a year later. Zurkuhlen is active on Instagram under the handle 'sweetpete_la' and has over 55K followers.

Hedges was wearing daisy duke shorts with crocodile brown heeled boots and a striped brown tank top. Hedges tucked his red locks underneath a bucket hat and wore tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Hedges was carrying a tote bag in one hand and holding Dorfman’s hand in the other. Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne’s BFF also entered the frame in an orange linen dress worn with Rebook sneakers.

Hedges and Dorfman slung a purse over their bodies and wore blue framed wired sunglasses with their hair down and flowing. Since Dorfman is married to Zurkuhlen since 2016 and has also shot a Hugo Boss campaign with him in honor of Pride, the affectionate display looked completely platonic.

Hedges and Dorfman have been friends for some time as Tommy celebrated their birthday with Lucas by their side. They have also spoken candidly about their sexuality and gender.

More about Tommy Dorfman and Lucas Hedges

Tommy Dorfman revealed himself as a non-binary in 2017. In an interview with Refinery 29, Tommy stated that they hated the idea that clothing was ‘gendered’:

“Growing up, I hated the idea that clothing was gendered. I identify as non-binary. I present as mostly masculine because it’s just how I feel, but I’ve never had this idea that clothing should be one thing or the other.”

Lucas has been romantically involved with actress Taylor Russell since they starred in Waves together. But in an interview with Vulture in 2018, Lucas said that his sexuality exists on a ‘spectrum.’

“In the early stages of my life, some of the people I was most infatuated with were my closest male friends. That was the case through high school, and I think I was always aware that while for the most part I was attracted to women, I existed on a spectrum.”

Lucas added that at one point, he was ashamed because he could not pinpoint his sexuality, but said that he is not necessarily bisexual.

