Who did Tony Siragusa play on the Sopranos? Character explored as NFL legend and TV star dies aged 55

Professional footballer Tony Siragusa, also known as Anthony Siragusa Sr., passed away on June 22, 2022, at the age of 55. Apart from football, Siragusa was known for his role as Frankie Cortese in the popular crime drama, The Sopranos.
In a statement issued by Siragusa's broadcast agent Jim Ornstein, he said:
“This is a really sad day. Tony was way more than my client, he was family. My heart goes out to Tony’s loved ones.”
Siragusa’s cause of death remains unknown, although a few reports suggest that he died in his sleep. Further details on his funeral are yet to be disclosed.
More about Tony Siragusa’s character on The Sopranos
Apart from being a football player, Tony Siragusa was also a talented actor. He gained recognition for his appearance in four episodes of popular crime drama, The Sopranos.
His character, Frankie Cortese, was the driver and bodyguard of Tony Soprano. In one episode, titled Irregular Around the Margins, Cortese was the one who restrained Christopher when he pointed a gun at Tony, in the Bing.
He also accompanied Tony, Silvio, and Christopher to a tense sit-down with Johnny Sack, Phil Leotardo, and Jimmy Petrille when Tony Blundetto killed Billy Leotardo. Tony, Carlo, and others stayed at Frankie’s wife’s house while they were hiding from Phil Leotardo.
Fans pay tribute on Twitter
Tony Siragusa, also known as "The Goose", had become a familiar name among the public in all his years as a football player and actor. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:
Everything known about Tony Siragusa
Tony Siragusa was signed as a defensive tackle by the Indianapolis Colts. He played 13 games, started six, and recorded one sack, 36 total tackles, and one fumble recovery as a rookie.
He was an important part of the Colts team that lost the 1995 AFC Championship Game. He left the team after coach Ted Marchibroda gave him a no-raise and no-extension contract.
Siragusa was part of the 2000 Baltimore Ravens defense that allowed the fewest total points in NFL history for the 16-game season. He was then fined $10,000 for illegally hitting Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon, which left Gannon injured during the 2000 AFC title game.
He led the Ravens to their first Super Bowl during Super Bowl XXXV where they defeated the New York Giants. He retired after the 2001 season and worked as a sideline reporter and analyst for Fox during NFL games.
He played a minor role in The Sopranos and the 2002 drama film, 25th Hour. That apart, he collaborated with Michael Romanelli and launched a restaurant chain, called Tiff’s. He was also the host of a Discovery Channel documentary, Megamachines.
He is survived by his wife Kathy and three children – Samantha, Ava, and Anthony Jr.