Who did Tony Siragusa play on the Sopranos? Character explored as NFL legend and TV star dies aged 55

Professional footballer Tony Siragusa, also known as Anthony Siragusa Sr., passed away on June 22, 2022, at the age of 55. Apart from football, Siragusa was known for his role as Frankie Cortese in the popular crime drama, The Sopranos.

In a statement issued by Siragusa's broadcast agent Jim Ornstein, he said:

“This is a really sad day. Tony was way more than my client, he was family. My heart goes out to Tony’s loved ones.”

Gerry Sandusky @GerrySandusky This is one of the saddest days in Ravens history. The deaths of Jaylen Ferguson and Tony Siragusa on the same day leaves every Ravens fan stunned. A player so young with potential, and a legend who brought so joy and impact to the field. Gone. Tough to wrap your head around.

Siragusa’s cause of death remains unknown, although a few reports suggest that he died in his sleep. Further details on his funeral are yet to be disclosed.

More about Tony Siragusa’s character on The Sopranos

Apart from being a football player, Tony Siragusa was also a talented actor. He gained recognition for his appearance in four episodes of popular crime drama, The Sopranos.

His character, Frankie Cortese, was the driver and bodyguard of Tony Soprano. In one episode, titled Irregular Around the Margins, Cortese was the one who restrained Christopher when he pointed a gun at Tony, in the Bing.

Jake Elman @JakeElman97 Tony Siragusa's brief time on the Sopranos at least featured him in a memorable scene from a memorable episode. Terrific NFL player and an excellent Bada Bing security guard. RIP Goose @pityforyourself

He also accompanied Tony, Silvio, and Christopher to a tense sit-down with Johnny Sack, Phil Leotardo, and Jimmy Petrille when Tony Blundetto killed Billy Leotardo. Tony, Carlo, and others stayed at Frankie’s wife’s house while they were hiding from Phil Leotardo.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Tony Siragusa, also known as "The Goose", had become a familiar name among the public in all his years as a football player and actor. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Damon Amendolara @DAonCBS Well before social media and "building your brand," Tony Siragusa used Super Bowl XXXV to become a media star. He leveraged his wild persona to become a broadcaster, actor and pitchman. He even landed on The Sopranos. He was so savvy and such a character. RIP Goose.

Stavros Halkias (Full Special Out Now!) @stavvybaby RIP Tony Siragusa. I was in 6th grade when the Ravens won their first Super Bowl and I can't tell you how much he meant to me as a fat loudmouthed Mediterranean child growing up in Baltimore. Rest easy, Goose

Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer



Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer

Tony Siragusa, a defensive anchor on the Ravens' Super Bowl XXXV team, was 55 and had so much more life to live. Over the past few months, he celebrated the Ravens' championship, watched his son graduate from Villanova, attended a @NYRangers playoff game and been inducted into a N.J. HOF.

Kevin Boilard @KevinBoilard



Kevin Boilard @KevinBoilard

Tony Siragusa was the original star of Hard Knocks. RIP to a legend

Julia Palazzo @JuliaPalazzoTV My dad has called Tony Siragusa a friend for 20+ years. My brother and I first met him in 2003 when he gave us the chance to act in a Halloween segment for The NFL Show. I'll never forget it. RIP Goose. I'm shocked & heartbroken for his family. Please keep them in your prayers.

Donny Football @DonChed54 RIP Tony Siragusa.



“Goose”



Undrafted to starter on one of the most dominant defenses of all-time.



Tony Soprano’s bodyguard.



“If I wanted to learn a school song,

would've gone to Notre Dame or

Donny Football @DonChed54 RIP Tony Siragusa.

"Goose"

Undrafted to starter on one of the most dominant defenses of all-time.

Tony Soprano's bodyguard.

"If I wanted to learn a school song, would've gone to Notre Dame or Penn State. I want to kill people on the football field. That's why I came to Pitt."

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball



Tony Siragusa just passed away at 55 years old



here he is talking about his dad’s heart attack at age 48 & how he held his dad in his arms as he passed



Tony talking about his own mortality & wanting Sinatra played is



RIP Goose

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

Tony Siragusa just passed away at 55 years old

here he is talking about his dad's heart attack at age 48 & how he held his dad in his arms as he passed

Tony talking about his own mortality & wanting Sinatra played is chilling

RIP Goose

Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora Tremendously sad day in Baltimore with the loss of Tony Siragusa and Jaylon Ferguson. RIP

Everything known about Tony Siragusa

Tony Siragusa was signed as a defensive tackle by the Indianapolis Colts. He played 13 games, started six, and recorded one sack, 36 total tackles, and one fumble recovery as a rookie.

He was an important part of the Colts team that lost the 1995 AFC Championship Game. He left the team after coach Ted Marchibroda gave him a no-raise and no-extension contract.

Siragusa visits 'The Opie & Anthony Show' at SiriusXM Studio (Image via Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Siragusa was part of the 2000 Baltimore Ravens defense that allowed the fewest total points in NFL history for the 16-game season. He was then fined $10,000 for illegally hitting Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon, which left Gannon injured during the 2000 AFC title game.

He led the Ravens to their first Super Bowl during Super Bowl XXXV where they defeated the New York Giants. He retired after the 2001 season and worked as a sideline reporter and analyst for Fox during NFL games.

He played a minor role in The Sopranos and the 2002 drama film, 25th Hour. That apart, he collaborated with Michael Romanelli and launched a restaurant chain, called Tiff’s. He was also the host of a Discovery Channel documentary, Megamachines.

He is survived by his wife Kathy and three children – Samantha, Ava, and Anthony Jr.

