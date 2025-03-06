Who is Trey Parker? All about South Park co-creator rumored to direct Kendrick Lamar's comedy movie Whitney Springs on Paramount+

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free will reportedly helm a new comedy movie with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, scheduled for release on July 11, 2025. Lamar, who has been enjoying a fruitful year with five Grammy wins and a highly-viewed Super Bowl Halftime performance, will now foray into cinema with this new venture.

Trey Parker is an American director and TV and film writer. Parker and Matt Stone are the brains behind the animated sitcom South Park and the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon.

On March 5, 2025, Paramount announced that the comedy Whitney Springs will reportedly star Chloe East and Celeste Octavia. It is unclear if Lamar will play a role in the movie, which is produced by his company, pgLang, and Park County, the entertainment company of the South Park co-founders. Paramount+ describes the movie's synopsis as:

"A black man interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum finds out that his white girlfriend's ancestors once owned his."

Trey Parker graduated from the University of Colorado

According to his IMDb profile, Trey Parker, whose birth name is Randolph Severn Parker III, was born in Colorado in October 1969. His father, Randy Parker, was a geologist, and his mother, Sharon, was an insurance broker. Trey Parker also has an older sister.

He met Matt Stone while at the University of Colorado, and the two worked on their first movie, Cannibal! The Musical. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Troma Entertainment bought the film.

On August 13, 2007, Trey Parker and Matt Stone released their first episode of South Park, which focused on four foul-mouthed grade-school kids in the eponymous town in Colorado. The satirical show was aired on Comedy Central, running for 26 seasons and three specials on Paramount+. According to Screen Rant, season 27 is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone voiced most of the male characters in the show, which has won many accolades, including Annie Awards, Emmy Awards, and Peabody Awards. In 1999, the creators released a full-length black comedy film, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, based on the TV show. Parker and Stone received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song in 2000 for the film's track, Blame Canada.

In addition to South Park, Trey Parker was also involved in creating the hit musical comedy The Book of Mormon, which premiered on Broadway in 2011. The satirical musical follows two Mormon missionaries who travel to a Ugandan village to preach about religion. The musical has won nine Tony Awards in 2011 and a Grammy in 2012.

On a personal front, Trey Parker has been married twice. He was married to Emma Sugiyama between 2006 and 2008. Following their divorce, Parker entered into a relationship with Boogie Tillmon, whom he married in 2014. He filed for divorce in 2019, and the two co-parent their daughter, Betty.

In other news, Matt Stone, co-creator of South Park, announced the upcoming comedy film with Kendrick Lamar during a talk with Bloomberg in October 2024, saying:

"We are working on a movie. We are doing a movie with Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free and their company. And we are working on it, and it will hopefully come out July 4th weekend, opposite Jurassic Park which is pretty funny. [Kendrick Lamar is] very involved. And Dave Free is very involved. Every day they are working on it."

This is not the first time Kendrick Lamar has worked on a movie or TV show. The rapper made a guest appearance as a homeless drug addict during a 2018 episode of Power starring 50 Cent. Lamar also voiced himself in Pharrell Williams' Lego biopic, Piece by Piece, released in October 2024.

