Who is Young MA's girlfriend? Exploring rapper's love life amid swirling pregnancy rumors

Rapper Young MA has recently been in circulation in the online community due to rumors of her allegedly being pregnant.

The rapper, who is best known for presenting herself in a masculine persona, has made netizens curious about whether she is pregnant and who she is dating.

Some social media users recently suggested fellow rapper Kodak Black was involved after referencing MA in his song "Pimpin' Ain't Eazy".

Back in 2019, Young MA revealed that she did not identify herself as a lesbian. MA also stated:

"I just wouldn't date a guy...I just don't date dudes. I love women."

Currently, there has been no confirmation of Young MA's alleged pregnancy. Instagram user theshaderoom shared a clip of an interview with Young MA where she discussed the possibility of having a family.

Young MA's girlfriend

In the past, Young MA has been seen with model and actress Mya Yafai. According to multiple sources, the pair were seen together in 2019 at Megan Thee Stallion's "Hottieween" party.

Young MA and Yafai then reportedly went to Dubai to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2020. Soon after, a Twitter account dedicated to updating Young MA fans announced that the couple had allegedly broken up in March 2020.

This claim was soon revoked by the same account stating that Young MA and Mya Yafai reconciled in November 2020. There is currently no proof of the statement from outside sources as Young MA is protective of her private life.

Neither Young MA nor Yafai follow one another on their social media accounts and have no pictures of each other shared. Most recently, Mya Yafai was spotted out with Nigerian singer Davido, to which Young MA reacted:

"I don't care about what anyone decided to do with their life, romantically or otherwise. It's her decision after all, but I would advise she gets the bag."

Edited by Ashish Yadav