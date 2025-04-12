Who is Zara McDermott? English TV personality's alleged Instagram story with Louis Tomlinson goes viral

Zara McDermott's latest Instagram Story went viral after netizens spotted former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson in it. In a Thursday, April 10, 2025, post on her Instagram Stories, McDermott shared an image of a breakfast with blueberry pancakes and eggs Benedict while on a vacation in Malibu, California.

Ad

While no faces were visible in the picture, eagle-eyed fans online were quick to point out that the image captured Tomlinson's signature tattoo—a cross on his right forearm. Zara McDermott is an English TV personality who has been on several reality TV shows like Love Island. Besides joining reality shows, McDermott also works as a TV presenter and a documentary filmmaker.

McDermott's latest IG Story further sparked speculations about the true status of her relationship with the former One Direction member, especially as more fans noticed their previous posts. A One Direction fan account pointed out on Instagram on April 9 how the two shared being in the same location in the crowd in their separate IG Stories. They reportedly attended the Stereophonic concert on April 8.

Ad

Everything to know about Zara McDermott amid her viral Instagram Story with Louis Tomlinson

Ad

Zara McDermott was a "shy" teenager, as she described her childhood during her appearance on the August 2024 episode of Show on the Road. She grew up in two England towns around a close-knit family, one of which is Upminster, which she described on the show as a "little village."

As for her career, McDermott gained popularity when she joined several reality TV shows. She made her debut on Love Island in 2018. She was cast as a bombshell in the fourth season of the reality TV series and also joined Love Island: Aftersun.

Ad

According to her IMDb page, Zara McDermott also joined the cast of the TV series Made in Chelsea between 2019 and 2020 and returned to the miniseries Made in Chelsea: Buenos Aires as a guest star for two episodes. She also competed in The X Factor: Celebrity, BBC's Strictly Come Dancing season 21, and in an episode of season 4 of The Weakest Link.

Outside of joining reality TV shows as a contestant, McDermott found a career as a TV presenter. She worked as a presenter in the reality TV series Love in the Flesh and her own documentary series about "harrowing issues of modern life, from revenge p*rn to r**e culture." She's also a documentary maker and presenter for BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, per her Instagram details.

Ad

She also revealed in a July 2024 Instagram post that working behind the camera was "the best job in the world." Zara McDermott also shared how she hoped to work as a director one day and teased that she was working on an "incredible new series." More recently, she guest-starred for three episodes in the two-time BAFTA-nominated daytime talk show Loose Women.

Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson never confirmed any relationship. However, they were recently spotted on a date in Aldeburgh, Suffolk, earlier in March, per Metro UK. The outlet also cited The Sun, which reported that the TV presenter and singer have been going on a series of dates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More