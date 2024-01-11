Why is Alabama Department of Corrections being sued? Federal lawsuit filed by deceased prison inmates' families explored

The Alabama Department of Corrections has been sued by the families of two inmates who passed away during their time in the prison. When the remains of the two male prisoners were handed to their families, their hearts and other organs were missing, which led to the event.

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of organ removal and death, which may be triggering for some. Reader discretion is advised.

Brandon Clay Dotson passed away in a state penitentiary in November 2023. Dotson's family filed a federal case against the Alabama Department of Corrections last month, alleging that when his remains were returned to the family, his corpse was decomposing and his heart was gone.

On the other hand, Charles Edward Singleton was a fellow prisoner who passed away while in custody. Later, his daughter discovered that all of his internal organs were missing, according to a court document pertaining to the case.

As per the same documents, Drake further said that the funeral director informed her that "normally the organs are in a bag placed back in the body after an autopsy.” However, it was later discovered that Charles had arrived at the funeral home without any internal organs.

Sources like The Guardian reported that as per the family of the man who passed away while in the care of the Alabama Department of Corrections, he was missing some organs, including his heart. The story, which surfaced earlier this week, is the second instance in recent times in which the family of the inmates has claimed that the body parts were missing.

The Associated Press reported that Lauren Faraino, a lawyer for Dotson's family, stated in an email on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, that this is "absolutely part of a pattern" based on the experiences of other families.

On November 16, 2023, Dotson was found dead at Ventress Correctional Facility. According to Fox News, when the man's body was eventually given to his family, they had reported "bruising on the back of (his) neck and excessive swelling across his head.”

After that, they hired a pathologist to conduct a second autopsy because they suspected foul play. It was then discovered that Dotson's heart was missing.

According to the lawsuit that Dotson's family filed, it was stated that:

“Defendants’ outrageous and inexcusable mishandling of the deceased’s body amounts to a reprehensible violation of human dignity and common decency."

It also added:

“Their appalling misconduct is nothing short of grave robbery and mutilation.”

The Dotsons also brought up Charles Edward Singleton's case in the same court filing. Singleton passed away in November 2021 and as per ABC 33/40 TV, an autopsy on Singleton's remains was conducted by the University of Alabama's pathology department after his death.

Singleton’s family asked that his remains be taken to a Pell City funeral home. However, as per the same source, the funeral home's director told them:

"It would be difficult to prepare his body for viewing because of its 'noticeable state of decomposition' and 'advanced skin slippage.'”

Singleton's daughter, Charlene Drake, stated in the court documents that she was later informed by the funeral home that her father's body had been taken to the facility "without any internal organs.”

The Associated Press had already requested the Alabama Department of Corrections to comment on the incident, but they haven't replied yet.

On the other hand, USA TODAY was also unable to get in touch with the authorities of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, which performs autopsies for the state prison system, or the Alabama Department of Corrections.