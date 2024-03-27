Why is Anthony Mackie trending? TikToker's 'rude' interaction with MCU star goes viral 

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor Anthony Mackie has garnered immense traction online following an interaction with a fan. TikTok user @lacikole recently took to the video-sharing platform to claim that the Marvel Cinematic Universe star was the “rudest human being alive.” At the time of writing this article, Mackie had not publicly responded to the conversation he had with the fan.

Recently, @lacikole took to the video-sharing platform to reveal that she came across Anthony Mackie in a New Orleans gas station while she was on Spring Break. She said:

“Here Anthony Mackie comes in this huge f*cking truck all blacked out, all f*cking sleek, windows down. So it’s also like if you don’t want people to come up to you and f*cking say how much they appreciate your work, why the f*ck are all of your windows down and you’re blasting music smoking a f*cking cigar.”

The TikTok user went on to add that she decided to greet Anthony Mackie, which led to her being seemingly rejected by him.

TikTok user reveals Anthony Mackie refused to talk to her at gas station

In the video, the TikToker claimed that as she made her way to the 45-year-old actor, she told him:

“Oh my God, I'm so sorry to bother... I know celebrities got sh*t to do. I understand that.”

She went on to add that she was being very “respectful” and “open minded” while interacting with the actor.

The Twisted Metal star then reportedly held his hand up and calmly said “no,” indicating that he did not want to interact with her.

The TikToker then added:

“I just wanted to be like- “hey Anthony Mackie like it’s so nice to meet you like I’m so like, your work is actually phenomenal. I’m so glad I got to meet you like have an amazing day. That was it… that was all I wanted.”

The TikTok user ended her video by claiming that Mackie made “celebrities look bad.”

As mentioned prior, Mackie had not responded to the video publicly at the time of writing this article.

This is not the first time he has made headlines for his peculiar interactions with fans. Last year, he garnered criticism after refusing to take a picture with a young fan. The interaction also led to the grandma of the youngster taking to the internet to criticize the entertainer.