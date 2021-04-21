Why did Avicii die by suicide? A look at his legacy as Twitter pays tribute on 3rd death anniversary

On the third anniversary of his death by suicide in Oman, Avicii's fans have taken to social media to pay their respects and remember him.

On April 20th, 2018, the world realized that the EDM legend, real name Tim Bergling, had been found dead in a hotel room in Muscat, Oman. It was not until a few days later that TMZ reported that the cause of death was a suicide due to self-inflicted injuries with a broken wine bottle.

Avicii was just 28 years old at the time of his death. He leaves behind a musical legacy that continues to inspire and move people. His debut single, Levels, came out when he was 22 and catapulted him to fame. His debut studio album, True, solidified his presence in the industry.

Avicii is survived by his parents, Klas Bergling and Anki Liden, his sister Linda, and his brothers Anton and David.

Why did Avicii die by suicide?

After his death, his family released an open letter, saying:

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions."

Two years before his death, Avicii had returned from touring, and his family stated that the musician wanted to "find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most - music."

They also said that the musician was not made for the "business machine" he found himself in but was a "sensitive guy" who loved his fans but "shunned the spotlight."

His family said that Avicii "could now not go on any longer" and "wanted to find peace."

The family concluded their letter by stating:

"Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive."

The legacy that Avicii left behind

Avicii's ability to blend electronic music with elements of different genres made him stand out. He was an influential pioneer in the electronic music industry, and he left behind an important legacy.

Following his death by suicide, Avicii's family launched the Tim Bergling Foundation to raise awareness on mental illness and suicide prevention. The foundation also works to tackle climate change, manage business development, and conserve endangered species.

But the most significant impact Avicii had was on music. Many EDM artists have credited the Swede for being their inspiration, including Kygo, Diplo, Martin Garrix, and Sebastian Ingrosso. Other musicians like Charlie Pluth and Eric Clapton also said that Avicii inspired them.

After Avicii's death, his style of genre crossover was carried on by other artists in songs like Zedd's The Middle and Hailee Steinfeld's Let Me Go.

How fans are remembering Avicii on his third death anniversary

On Avicii's third death anniversary, fans and other artists took to social media to remember the artist.

The music Avicii left behind continues to make an impact three years after his death. His family's initiatives have also expanded his legacy to include mental health awareness.

It is no wonder then that his impact on the music industry and the world continues to be felt.