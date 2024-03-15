Why was Bobbi Althoff reportedly kicked out of Drake’s SXSW party? Reason explored as affair speculations resurface

Bobbi Althoff has made his way into the headlines after she was allegedly removed from Drake’s SXSW party as she casually tried to sneak into the venue, even though she was not invited. The party was hosted on March 11, 2024, Monday, by Drake, at the Mayfair nightclub in Texas.

Basically, the party was an afterparty following the premier of the documentary, Magic City: An American Fantasy, which has been co-produced by Drake’s DreamCrew Entertainment.

However, as many stars were invited to Drake’s afterparty, it seems like Drake did not bother to invite Bobbi Althoff. At the same time, as soon as the podcaster walked in, she was escorted out by security. Daily Mail also reported that people present inside claimed:

"I have no idea how she got in because she was not invited by organizers or hosts of the event. If you look up the past history between her and Drake, it's easy to see why she wasn't invited—and why she was removed as soon as possible."

While the party was hosted by Drake and his production company, DreamCrew Entertainment, the rapper himself was not present at the party.

However, as soon as the news came in about Bobbi Althoff being escorted out, many were reminded of the alleged tiff between the two, as they both unfollowed one another after Drake appeared on Bobbi’s podcast.

Drake’s episode of Bobbi Althoff’s podcast was deleted after the 2 unfollowed each other

While there is no denying that Bobbi Althoff’s podcast with Drake went viral instantly for many reasons, the episode of the podcast was soon deleted, and the pair unfollowed each other on social media.

Moreover, all of this happened without any explanation, and the social media users kept thinking about what happened that the podcaster decided to delete their video.

As per Hot New Hip Hop, the rumour was that the two had a beef after the podcast. The publication also mentioned that a few people also alleged that the two had slept together, even though Bobbi Althoff was married at the time. However, Bobbi denied these allegations.

Talking about Drake’s SXSW party, while Bobbi was clearly not invited to the celebrations, other celebrities like Killer Mike, T.I, 2 Chainz, etc., were a part of the afterparty as many others were also in attendance.

On the other hand, the real reason as to why Bobbi Althoff was removed from the party is unclear, as neither the podcaster nor Drake has addressed the incident.

Drake's security removes Bobbi after she entered the party even after not being invited. (@Charence/ X)

Althoff, born in 1997, is a podcaster, best known for her viral interviews with celebrities like Lil Yachty, Offset and even Drake. She started posting on social media in 2021 and soon became viral for her comedy videos.

Althoff was married to Cory, whom she met on Bumble. The two welcomed two daughters but then parted ways in July 2023.