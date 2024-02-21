Why is Bobbi Althoff trending on X? AI video goes viral, sparks wild reactions online

American podcaster and influencer Bobbi Althoff is currently trending on X, after an explicit video seemingly featuring the 26-year-old was leaked online. As the video went viral, fans speculated it was an AI-generated clip that allegedly showed the podcaster performing a lewd act.

Note: Due to the explicit nature of the clip, we will not be using it in the article as it violates the privacy of the individual involved.

Netizens who viewed the video flooded X with comments warning others not to see it, thus sparking further interest in the video, which has prompted a number of wild reactions online.

Netizens react to Bobbi Althoff leaked video

The Really Good Podcast host Bobbi Althoff recently fell victim to a seemingly AI-generated NSFW Clip that allegedly showed her performing a lewd act on camera. The video, titled Bobbi Althoff leak video, has gone viral online, leading her to trend on X. The clip has also garnered a flood of reactions online.

The alleged leaked video comes after a Bobbi Althoff clip from her interview with rapper Wiz Khalifa that went viral. Althoff was dragged on X after she assumed the rapper worked for his 11-year-old son when he mentioned his life revolves around his child.

While the rapper cleared up the confusion, saying his son was his inspiration for working so hard, Bobbi deadpanned that the rapper could have worded his prior statement better to avoid confusion, leading to a lively debate between the duo.

The clip was shared online and she was subsequently trolled.

Bobbi Althoff is a social media influencer who went viral on TikTok, over her deadpan humor sharing her life as a young mother. In 2023, she began hosting The Really Good Podcast, which features interviews with celebrities.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Althoff confirmed that she and her husband, Cory Althoff, are divorcing after the latter filed for the same. At the time, in a statement on Instagram, she wrote:

“While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him.”

The two are parents to daughters Isla, 1, and Luca, 3, tied the knot in 2020. According to PEOPLE, Cory, a software executive, is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children.

