Why is Bruce Springsteen cancelling upcoming September shows? Details explored as singer issues apology 

Popular American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen has postponed all of his remaining tour dates for the month of September since he has been suffering from a health condition, peptic ulcer disease, and has been advised by doctors to take a break for treatment.

The singer had to cancel performances in Philadelphia in August as well, although the reason was announced to be an unspecified illness at that time.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on September 7, Springsteen released a statement, announcing the postponement.

“Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s (September 8) show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y,”

It explained his health conditions as well, and shared that he has peptic ulcer disease.

"Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease nand the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows."

Expand Tweet

While information on the rescheduled dates and refunds for his September shows are yet to be announced, Springsteen revealed to fans and ticketholders that they will soon receive news about the new dates.

"Apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago": Bruce Springsteen issues an apology to his fans after postponing the shows

Bruce Springsteen, the rock icon, expressed regret and issued a heartfelt apology to his dedicated fanbase after the unfortunate cancellation of performances in Philadelphia due to his undisclosed health issues. The artist issued an apology to his fans via a press release saying:

"Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

He concluded the statement by saying:

“We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

The health condition Bruce Springsteen is suffering from is peptic ulcers, which are open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach and the upper part of the intestine. In severe cases, this condition can lead to complications such as internal bleeding, stomach wall perforation, obstruction, and even gastric cancer.

Fans can follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated about the tour.

Previously, Bruce Springsteen and his spouse, Patti Scialfa, had contracted COVID-19 as well in April 2023. Although they received this diagnosis during a tour break, and it didn't directly affect any shows, they had to miss the American Music Honors Awards event in New Jersey, a fundraiser for the Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University.

Despite testing positive, the couple's video acceptance speech offered reassurance about their health, and they resumed their tour activities after a two-week hiatus.