Why was Craig Calavetta fired from BSO? Florida sheriff's captain terminated after Parkland school weapons incident

Broward County Sheriff's Office commander, Craig Calavetta of Parkland, Florida, was sacked from his position days after a school resource officer discovered loaded firearms at a charter school.

Craig Calavetta was selected as District Chief in August last year. A BSO spokeswoman confirmed that he on Saturday that Calavetta had been "removed from the assignment.”

Fox News @FoxNews Sheriff’s captain fired days after weapons incident at Parkland school: report fxn.ws/3MSQoT8 Sheriff’s captain fired days after weapons incident at Parkland school: report fxn.ws/3MSQoT8

Sheriff Gregory Tony dismissed Captain Craig Calavetta from his duties, and Major Aimee Russo accepted the position until the BSO adopted a long-term strategy.

Craig Calavetta fired from his position in Parkland for '"providing false information'"

It was revealed that Calavetta was relieved of his duties because of giving inaccurate information. Sheriff Gregory Tony mentioned in a statement,

“Since 2019, my administration has worked diligently and relentlessly to earn the trust of our Parkland residents. The journey toward that trust required advanced training, enhanced investigative practices, policy reforms, as well as the procurement of essential tools and equipment. More importantly, it required accountability and transparency.”

Calavetta's firing as Florida's senior cop came a little over a week after Somerset Parkland Academy's principal was found involved in a high-profile weapons incident.

On June 2, two weapons belonging to Principal Geyler Castro were carried inside the school in a box, according to the school's governing board.

#OutsourceFAIL @Outsource_Fail wsvn.com/news/local/bro… 2 loaded guns, left unattended found on campus of Parkland charter school belonging to principal #charterFAIL 2 loaded guns, left unattended found on campus of Parkland charter school belonging to principal #charterFAIL wsvn.com/news/local/bro…

In a statement made by the board, the box was removed from Castro's trunk at the school, located at 8401 N. University Dr., and was not supposed to be carried inside the K-8 charter facility.

A BSO spokeswoman shared a statement,

“The firearms were secured and turned over to BSO detectives for safe keeping. The preliminary investigation revealed that the firearms to the principal. The incident remains under investigation.”

According to state law, it is a felony to bring a firearm into a school in Florida.

The weaponry incident was classified as "found property" in a report of the incident posted in BSO's weekly crime blotter.

Exploring Craig Calavetta's career trajectory

Before the BSO power grab, Calavetta began his law enforcement career as a Parkland public safety officer. He was responsible for both law enforcement and firefighting.

According to his official BSO biography, Calavetta joined BSO at Dania Beach as a road patrol deputy in 1999. In 2001, he went on to join the Dania Beach Detective Bureau and later the Tamarac District Criminal Investigations Unit as a detective.

In 2007, he was upgraded to sergeant and assigned to supervise the Parkland and Cooper City Districts' police operations teams and crime suppression squads. In the Parkland and Pompano Beach districts, he also oversaw uniformed road patrol.

Calavetta was assigned to the BSO Child Protection Investigations Section in 2014, to undertake internal investigations. He was named the head of the BSO's Economic Crimes Unit in the Criminal Investigations Division in 2015.

He was promoted to lieutenant in 2017 and became the night shift patrol commander for the Pompano Beach District. He later worked for the County Court Services District as an executive officer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far