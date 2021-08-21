Why did De'arra Taylor and Ken Walker split? YouTubers shock fans with new channel announcement

YouTube couple De'arra Taylor and Ken Walker have announced their split in a video. The couple is best known for their vlog channel Vlogs By DK4L.

In their August 20 clip, Taylor and Walker shared a montage of their best moments as a vlogging channel before cutting to themselves discussing their latest ventures on separate YouTube channels.

De'arra Taylor's channel is under her full name, with her content revolving around cooking, fashion, and lifestyle. Ken Walker's channel is called "Who Is Ken," where he proposed creating vlogs and fitness content.

With regards to the two posting further on their combined channel, Taylor commented:

"We don't know the future. We don't know what will happen. We don't know. Everything is staying up; we aren't deleting any videos on both our main channel and our vlog channels."

Walker stated that they would not be unfollowing one another on Instagram or deleting pictures of each other. The two did state that they would not feature on each other's YouTube channels at this time.

De'arra Taylor and Ken Walker split

It has been speculated that Ken Walker cheated on De'arra Taylor, leading to their split. Neither of the two has acknowledged these rumors.

In November 2020, a video of Ken Walker allegedly standing in a parking lot and holding onto a mysterious woman was shared by Instagram user theshaderoom. A photo of the same incident shows a closer view of the man's face.

Ken Walker later apologized to De'arra Taylor following the cheating rumors, though the original video is now unavailable.

Interestingly, the two did not acknowledge the rumors in their latest video. Their split from the shared YouTube channel was amicable, however.

The pair also left a pinned comment under the video explaining the next chapter of their life.

"It's been a long ride, gang. Thank you for all the love and support throughout these several years, and now all the love and support you will show us both as we expand our individual platforms here on YouTube. Thank you guys so much. Forever and always."

At this time, De'arra Taylor and Ken Walker's channels have no videos available. The former's channel boasts over 140K subscribers, while Walker's channel has over 50K subs.

Also read: Corinna Kopf, Tana Mongeau, and more react to controversial OnlyFans October ban

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer