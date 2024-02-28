Why is Disney Cinderella Castle fire trending? Everything to know

The trending topic of the Disney Cinderella Castle fire originated from a viral TikTok video that depicted the Cinderella Castle in flames at Disney World. This video quickly spread across social media and even led some news outlets to report the fire as a real event.

The video, which has been viewed over 24 million times and shared around 195,000 times, was captioned as "We aren’t crying, you are… okay, we are too." Despite its realistic appearance, the video was actually a hoax. It was created using artificial intelligence (AI). This was indicated by the hashtags #aigenerated and #ai in the video.

Who created the fake news about Disney Cinderella Castle?

The TikTok account that was behind the fake news about Disney Cinderella Castle is Mouse Trap News. Notably, the platform is known for being a satire and parody site. In addition, they clarified that their content is not true, real, or accurate but is meant to be fun. However, the video drove viewers into a frenzy with almost 15,000 comments expressing disbelief over the incident.

According to Times Now, the bio of the website reads as follows:

"We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney Park announcements to Disney Hotel and resort news to made-up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun."

Additionally, credible media outlets and various social media users, including Disney World employees, quickly debunked the story. The viral nature of the video and the story, coupled with the beloved status of Disney Cinderella Castle, contributed to the widespread dissemination and discussion of this false information.

The incident highlights the impact of AI-generated content on social media and the difficulty in distinguishing between real and fake news. The propagation of false news is a notable threat that comes with the rampant use of AI.

Where is Disney's Cinderella Castle?

Cinderella Castle is a fairy tale castle at the center of two Disney theme parks: the Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Tokyo Disneyland at the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. Both are recognized worldwide icons and the flagship attractions for their respective theme parks.

The castle in Florida's Walt Disney World Resort was completed in 1971 and stands 189 feet tall. Notably, various real and fictional palaces inspire the making of the castle. The castle structure uses forced perspective to appear larger than its physicality.

Moreover, the castle blends various architectural styles as it draws inspiration from French châteaux and Gothic and Romanesque elements. Inside the castle, there's a Cinderella-themed restaurant and a suite that guests can use.

The castle is not only a visual centerpiece of the Disney parks but also hosts various entertainment experiences. The Disney Cinderella Castle is emblematic of the fantastical world of the franchise attracting tourists with its dreamy setup.