Why is Drake trending on Twitter? Viral video triggers online meme fest among netizens

An explicit leaked video allegedly featuring the Grammy-winning artist Drake has prompted a volley of memes after it began circulating online.

The video titled ‘Drake Leaked Video’, which allegedly showed the singer filming himself while performing a lewd act, has gone viral online, leading Drake to trend on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Due to the explicit nature of the video, we will refrain from posting it here. However, it's important to note that we cannot confirm that the person in the video is indeed the singer, as the face is mostly covered by the cellphone used to document the NSFW footage.

However, shortly after the video went viral, leading for the singer to trend online, several unsuspecting fans under the impression the artist was trending over his leaked music viewed the clip, eliciting a barrage of traumatized reactions. The person responsible for the leak remains anonymous.

Netizens react to alleged Drake Leaked video

A leaked NSFW clip allegedly featuring Canadian singer Drake has gone viral online, prompting a volley of reactions from unsuspecting social media users who stumbled upon the footage.

Here are some of the reactions:

While there is no confirmation that the video features the artist as the face is mostly covered by the cellphone used to film the lewd act, social media users began flooding the timeline with the words `Drake Leaked Video’ in an effort to generate viral views.

A social media user who stumbled upon the phrase online said he reportedly clicked on the video expecting to see leaked music but instead was entrapped by the explicit content.

The alleged Leaked video controversy comes amid the singer slamming the Grammys on Sunday, February 4 in an Instagram story minutes before the event was set to air.

On Sunday, the singer who has been nominated for multiple Grammys this year for his 2022 album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, took to Instagram and said that the award ceremony was not based on factual data but only stemmed from the opinions of a few unnamed individuals ergo making the whole ceremony irrelevant. In his Instagram stories, he wrote:

“All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts — it’s just the opinion of a group of people whose names are kept a secret. Literally. You can Google it. Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop, but this show doesn’t dictate shit in our world.”

The singer wrote the message in his 2019 Grammy acceptance speech video, where he made similar assertions. According to Variety at the time, he said:

“You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word if you are a hero in your hometown. If there are people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here, I promise you, you already won.”

The singer has yet to respond to the recent controversy.